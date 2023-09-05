Double 40 Under 40 Winners for McCann in 2023

BOSTON, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For nine years in a row, team members with McCann have won a prestigious Commercial Integrator 40 Under 40 award. This time around, McCann is proud to celebrate two 40u40 winners, Ben Slattery and Shawn Pelow.

Ben Slattery is a Solution Architect with McCann Systems. Ben plays a pivotal role in sales and engineering within the McCann organization. He has been able to be hands-on in many multi-million-dollar UC projects and prominent LED sportsbooks. Ben's ability to design and lead client interactions has set him apart from others. He enjoys the technology mentorship role, stating, "I have always enjoyed helping others and teaching. Training others to improve is vital to happy clients who want to continue doing business with you."

Shawn Pelow is an exemplary member of the commercial AV industry and a skilled Site Foreman at McCann Systems. Shawn's professionalism and ability to handle high-profile client projects allow him to work from coast to coast on UC projects or cutting-edge experiential installations, including NASDAQ, Express Scripts, Anheuser-Busch, and several casinos and entertainment venues. Shawn says, "I am honored and humbled to be one of the 40 amazing men and women that Commercial Integrator has selected for 40 Under 40 of 2023. Thanks to everyone at McCann Systems, I couldn't have done it without you."

Matt Wilson, Director of Marketing at McCann, nominated both Ben and Shawn. He says, "The speed at which this team can adapt and integrate new technologies, both for clients and to improve the McCann team internally, is impressive. Ben and Shawn are two of our most deserving team members- they get it."

About McCann:

McCann is a leading audiovisual integrator, creating innovative and immersive solutions for corporate, educational, and entertainment environments. With a wealth of expertise and a commitment to exceptional customer service, McCann Systems delivers cutting-edge technology solutions that enhance communication, collaboration, and engagement. For more information, visit www.mccannsystems.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

Contact:
Matt Wilson
Director of Marketing
[email protected]
980-258-2390

SOURCE McCann Systems

