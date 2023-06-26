DOUBLE DEAL-IVERY ALERT: WENDY'S AND DOORDASH DOUBLE DOWN ON DELIVERY DEALS

News provided by

The Wendy's Company

26 Jun, 2023, 06:30 ET

From a.m. to p.m., Wendy's and DoorDash delight DashPass members with two 
delicious delivery deals through June 28

DUBLIN, Ohio, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Did someone say double deal-ivery...dual-ivery?! Wendy's® and DoorDash® are doubling down on their Summer of DashPass deals so DashPass members can satisfy cravings from a.m. to p.m. That's right – now through Wednesday, June 28, DashPass members can enjoy $8 off Wendy's breakfast orders of $15 or more* AND $10 off Wendy's orders after 10 p.m.** that hit a $20 minimum. 

The only question that remains – Breakfast Baconator, Baconator®, or both?

Continue Reading
From a.m. to p.m.: Wendy’s and DoorDash delight DashPass members with FREE* food through Wednesday, June 28
From a.m. to p.m.: Wendy’s and DoorDash delight DashPass members with FREE* food through Wednesday, June 28

WHAT IS SUMMER OF DASHPASS?

Summer of DashPass is five jam-packed weeks of huge deals available exclusively for DashPass members who receive $0 delivery fees, reduced service fees and member-only benefits on eligible orders.

WHERE & WHEN:
These a.m. and p.m. deals are available exclusively at Wendy's on DoorDash for DashPass members nationwide now through Wednesday, June 28.

HOW:

  • Step 1: Open the DoorDash app from Monday, June 26 through Wednesday, June 28 during breakfast hours or late-night hours and head to the Wendy's storefront
  • Step 2: 
    • A.M. Early Birds: Add $15 or more worth of Wendy's breakfast items to your cart (excluding      taxes and fees) to be eligible for an $8 discount between 6:30 a.m.10 a.m. (local time).    
    • P.M. Night Owls: Add $20 or more worth of Wendy's items to your cart (excluding taxes and fees) to be eligible for a $10 discount after 10 p.m. until close (local time).      
  • Step 3: Head to check out and the discount will automatically apply if you're a DashPass member. If you're not, what are you waiting for?
  • Step 4: 
    • A.M. Early Birds: Enjoy $8 OFF of your $15+ DoorDash Wendy's order* while redemptions last.
    • P.M. Night Owls: Enjoy $10 OFF of your $20+ DoorDash Wendy's order** while redemptions last.
  • Step 5: Sit back and wait for your Dasher to arrive.

From a.m. to the p.m., Wendy's and DoorDash are here to satisfy your cravings ALL. SUMMER. LONG.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef***, freshly prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

ABOUT DOORDASH: 
DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 25 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is building infrastructure for local commerce, enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers. With DoorDash, there is a neighborhood of good in every order.    

*Breakfast offer. Get $8 off on orders $15+ from Wendy's. Orders must have a minimum subtotal of $15, excluding taxes and fees. Must be a valid DashPass member. The discount will automatically apply if your cart meets these conditions. Offer valid from 06/26/2023 through 06/28/2023 from 6:30 am10 am (local), or until offer redemption limit is reached. Offer subject to limited availability and cancellation at any time. Offer valid for one (1) redemption per customer. Restrictions and other taxes/fees apply. See DoorDash app for details and location availability. Fees subject to change. Available at participating locations only. All deliveries subject to availability. Prices for Wendy's items purchased through DoorDash may be higher than as marked or posted in stores. May not be combined with other discounts or promotions. See DoorDash terms and conditions at help.doordash.com/consumers/s/article/offer-terms-conditions.

**Late night offer. Get $10 off on orders $20+ from Wendy's. Orders must have a minimum subtotal of $20, excluding taxes and fees. Must be a valid DashPass member. The discount will automatically apply if your cart meets these conditions. Offer valid from 06/22/2023 through 06/28/2023 from 10 pm –  3 am (local), or until offer redemption limit is reached. Offer subject to limited availability and cancellation at any time. Offer valid for one (1) redemption per customer. Restrictions and other taxes/fees apply. See DoorDash app for details and location availability. Fees subject to change. Available at participating locations only. All deliveries subject to availability. Prices for Wendy's items purchased through DoorDash may be higher than as marked or posted in stores. May not be combined with other discounts or promotions. See DoorDash terms and conditions at help.doordash.com/consumers/s/article/offer-terms-conditions.

     ***Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.    

DashPass benefits apply only to eligible orders that meet the minimum subtotal requirement listed on DoorDash for each participating merchant. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. After signing up for DashPass, you will be charged the then-current renewal price (plus applicable taxes) automatically on a recurring basis until you cancel. DashPass terms (including how to cancel) here.

SOURCE The Wendy's Company

Also from this source

Wendy's Celebrates Denver's Late-Night Shift Heroes with a FREE Late Night Nugg Offer on "Shortest" Night of the Year

Sweet Deal for Salt Lakers: Wendy's Celebrates Summer with New Late-Night Hours and FREE Nugg Offer on "Shortest" Night of the Year

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.