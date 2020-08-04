Double The Froyo Fun with HI-CHEW™ and Menchie's Frozen Yogurt

When warm-weather adventures lead to the search for cooling treats, these new frozen yogurt flavors create a bright and refreshing taste reminiscent of classic, tropical drinks on the beach, no matter the location. The limited-edition offerings take inspiration from one of HI-CHEW™'s newest flavors, Tropical Smoothie, which debuted earlier this year within the Fruit Combos mix. The Menchie's team and HI-CHEW™ confectionary experts worked to honor the double layer and true-to-fruit flavors of Mango and Passion Fruit to bring these creations to life.

This collaboration is the second between HI-CHEW™ and Menchie's. The two brands first teamed up in July 2019 to create HI-CHEW™ Dragon Fruit Frozen Yogurt, a sweet yet tart treat inspired by the fan favorite HI-CHEW™ Dragon Fruit flavor. This year's new frozen yogurt additions continue to creatively showcase HI-CHEW™ while elevating the collaboration with the option to swirl.

"The idea of layering two flavors together to create something new was integral to the development of HI-CHEW™ Tropical Smoothie, and seeing the product brought to life in an unexpected way is exciting for us," said Tatsuya Takamiya, Chief Marketing Officer of Morinaga America, Inc. "We're thrilled that consumers can enjoy the true-to-fruit taste of HI-CHEW™ through these frozen yogurt flavors while celebrating the innovative dual layers of the Tropical Smoothie chewlet."

HI-CHEW™ is committed to the quality of its products, consistently conducting research into industry trends and the evolving consumer palate to develop new flavors. The dedication to true-to-flavor taste preferences has helped the brand achieve year-over-year double digit growth since its launch in America in 2008. Menchie's, which has created unique frozen yogurt flavors since its introduction to the market in 2007, shares a similar commitment to its guests through fresh flavors and unique brand partnerships.

"We are excited to partner with Morinaga America, Inc. and launch two new delicious HI-CHEW frozen yogurt flavors throughout the month of August," said Elizabeth Berry, VP of Marketing at Menchie's Frozen Yogurt. "We are committed to offering high-quality frozen treats that appeal to consumers of all ages and are confident that our guests will love our HI-CHEW Mango and HI-CHEW Passion Fruit froyo flavors."

The new HI-CHEW™ Mango and HI-CHEW™ Passion Fruit flavors will roll out throughout the month of August at participating Menchie's stores nationwide. Check in with your local Menchie's location to learn about availability. To learn more about HI-CHEW™ and purchase your favorite products, please visit us online at HI-CHEW.com , like us on Facebook , and follow us on Instagram (@HICHEWUSA) and Twitter (@HICHEW) .

About Morinaga America, Inc.:

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. is the official distributor of HI-CHEW™ in the United States. With over 185 flavors of HI-CHEW™ having debuted in Japan, Morinaga America, Inc. has introduced the United States market to the best of Japanese confectionery. Morinaga America, Inc. (marketing and sales) and Morinaga America Foods, Inc. (manufacturing) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Morinaga & Co., Ltd., which began in 1899 as the first, modern candy maker and producer of chocolates in Japan. In 2015, Morinaga America, Inc. opened its first United States manufacturing facility in North Carolina.

About HI-CHEW™:

The history of Morinaga stretches back over a century when company founder Taichiro Morinaga brought his candy making skills to Japan from America in the 1800s. HI-CHEW™ has long been the best-selling soft candy in Japan and continues to see year-over-year growth throughout other parts of Asia and in the United States. In the United States, HI-CHEW™ is currently offered in the following flavors: Strawberry, Green Apple, Mango, Grape, Banana, Kiwi, and Açaí. HI-CHEW™ also offers a Tropical Mix with Kiwi, Mango, and Pineapple, a Superfruit Mix with Açaí, Kiwi and Dragon Fruit, a Soda Pop Mix with Cola and Ramune and a Sweet & Sour Mix with Grapefruit, Lemon and Watermelon. The latest offering from the candy brand is the HI-CHEW™ Fruit Combos Mix, featuring new flavors Tropical Smoothie and Piña Colada. HI-CHEW™ is made with concentrated fruit juices and is 100% free of gluten, cholesterol and synthetic colors. HI-CHEW™ continues to expand fruity, chewy flavor offerings annually.

About Menchie's Frozen Yogurt:

Menchie's is North America's largest self-serve frozen yogurt franchise. With 500 stores, the franchise has locations open in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Australia, India, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Puerto Rico. Guaranteeing happiness in every cup, the brand offers guests premium rotating yogurt flavors and delicious toppings for unlimited combinations in every bite. The proprietary collection is made from the milk of "happy" California cows, which have not been treated with artificial growth hormones (rBST). Menchie's frozen yogurt contains live and active cultures and has received the Live and Active Culture (LAC) seal indicating its endorsement by the National Yogurt Association.

