Double Victory: Winnow Secures Spot in Tech100 Mortgage Awards Following Legalweek Triumph

Company clinches second win in same week for its innovative compliance management platform

ANAHEIM, Calif., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh off its recent win at the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards 2024 , Winnow Solutions, LLC , a leading provider of compliance and regulatory change management solutions, is thrilled to announce another prestigious accolade: being named a winner in the HousingWire Tech100 Mortgage Awards . This back-to-back recognition underscores Winnow's exceptional contributions to the legal services and mortgage industries through innovative technology solutions.

Winnow Solutions, LLC

The Tech100 Mortgage Awards, renowned for spotlighting the top 100 organizations transforming the mortgage industry, has recognized Winnow for its cutting-edge platform that streamlines and enhances the compliance research and risk management process. This award celebrates the company's dedication to pushing the boundaries of technology to facilitate better, more efficient mortgage services, including its recently announced AI-Powered Legal Search .

"It's gratifying to receive recognition in both the legal services and mortgage sectors," Chris Hilliard, COO and Founding Member of Winnow Solutions, LLC, expressed. "Securing the Tech100 Mortgage Award alongside our Legalweek honor within the same week reflects our team's dedication to excellence in our product development approach. It underscores our adaptability and commitment to driving innovation that meets the diverse needs of our customers."

The Tech100 Mortgage Awards selection is a rigorous process that evaluates companies' impact, innovation, and leadership in the mortgage sector. Winnow's recognition in this arena emphasizes its role in transforming mortgage processes through technology, making it easier for professionals to navigate the complex landscape of fast-changing compliance regulations.

For more information about Winnow, please visit www.winnow.law or contact (888) 488-6797.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is an information services company that provides unique data and research, respected business journalism, and must-attend events for housing leaders to advance their understanding and business outcomes.

Their vision is a world in which housing leaders have a complete view of the housing market and a broad community of peers with whom they can connect. HousingWire is committed to delivering the data, analytics, media, and events that advance that vision.

About Winnow

Winnow Solutions, LLC is the developer of Winnow ®, a database-driven RegTech platform that provides subscribers with accurate topic-driven surveys and automated compliance change management. Winnow catalogs over 60,000 individual state and federal law requirements maintained by an experienced team of attorneys and professionals. For more information, visit www.winnow.law .

Media Contact:

Barton Welt

(888) 488-6797

[email protected]

SOURCE Winnow Solutions, LLC