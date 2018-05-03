Doug Orr joins Industrial Practice as Principal at Heidrick & Struggles.

HOUSTON, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services globally, has appointed Doug Orr as Principal in the Industrial Practice.

"Doug brings to the firm a strong mix of search experience in the energy sector, as well as more than a decade of service and leadership in the U.S. Marine Corps," said Les Csorba, Partner-in-Charge of the Houston office at Heidrick & Struggles. "We're thrilled to have him join the Houston office to better help our energy and industrial clients navigate their talent and leadership challenges."

Orr specializes in serving clients in the upstream, midstream and oilfield services space, as well as industrial service companies for both public and private equity backed organizations. Prior to joining Heidrick & Struggles, Orr worked at another global executive search firm where he completed several CEO, COO and CFO searches within the energy industry.

"As the energy sector undergoes a generational transition of leadership in a highly dynamic environment, it's even more important we bring in talent like Doug to better serve our clients," said Mark Livingston, Global Managing Partner, Natural Resources Sector, Heidrick & Struggles.

