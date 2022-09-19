Doug Preston Joins equipifi as Head of Strategy

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- equipifi, a fintech company providing banks and credit unions with a white label Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution, announced that Doug Preston will be joining as its Head of Strategy.

Preston will be responsible for overseeing equipifi's strategic initiatives and will play a key role in developing and implementing strategies that enhance the company's long-term growth.

A seasoned SaaS veteran with extensive product and technology experience, Preston most recently served as the Head of Product BNPL at FIS, where he led the BNPL technology and business development strategy, an effort enabling financial institutions to compete for retail and e-commerce spend opportunities currently lost to fintech-backed BNPL providers.

"As equipifi's head of strategy, my goal is to accelerate adoption and time-to-value for financial institutions by empowering them with alternative financing options for their consumer cardholder base." said Doug Preston. "We will do this through a best-in-class white label BNPL solution and strive to make a notable impact for our industry partners, assisting them in deepening and retaining relationship with their existing customers."

Preston has also served as a fintech executive strategic advisor where he proposed monetization opportunities for a large network of community and regional banks, including micro-lending, POS origination, payments, digital borrower experiences, customer portals, loan portfolio cross-selling opportunities and loan servicing.

"We're very excited to have someone with extensive BNPL experience and drive on the team," said Bryce Deeney, CEO and co-founder of equipifi. "The work that Doug has done in his previous roles speaks volumes about his dedication to enhancing financial institutions and consumer relationships, and we're eager to utilize his skillset."

About equipifi

equipifi is a fintech SaaS powering banks and credit unions with Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solutions that align with their customers' financial goals. The equipifi platform seamlessly integrates with financial institutions to help them deepen customer engagement, grow market share, increase revenue, and provide a single place to view, accept, and manage BNPL plans on their existing digital banking app.

equipifi's investors include Curql Collective, PHX Ventures, SixThirty Ventures, Rise of the Rest, New Stack Ventures, SaaS Ventures, Baleon Capital, and several notable angel investors including Hamid Shojaee and Atomic CEO Jordan Wright. For more information, please visit www.equipifi.com.

