D'ough! Ben & Jerry's New Snackable Chunks Arrive Without the Ice Cream

Raw cookie dough has become a global phenomenon, but Ben & Jerry's are the dough-riginals. In 1984 they were the first national ice cream company to drop big chunks of chocolate chip cookie dough into a batch of ice cream. Today the company announced two new flavors of cookie dough chunks:

Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, and

Half BakedR Chunks—A mixture of chocolate chip cookie dough & fudge brownies.

These two new flavors join Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough snackable chunks, introduced earlier to frenzied fan-fare and overwhelming demand. Ben & Jerry's dough lovers have been asking for "just the chunks" for years.

"We weren't entirely surprised when cookie dough chunks flew off the shelf," said Jody Eley, the innovation manager in charge of the launch. "Cookie Dough is our #1 fan favorite around the world, and we know our fans often dig around the ice cream to get to the chunks. We just made it a little easier by putting them in a bag." Eley says dough lovers sprinkle the chunks on their sundae, snack on them mid-afternoon, or eat them right out of the bag on the way home from the supermarket. The dough is safe to eat because it's made with pasteurized eggs and heat-treated flour.

Cookie Dough Chunks are available in supermarkets and participating Scoop Shops nationwide for a suggested retail price of $3.99-5.49. Learn more or find a store near you at Ben & Jerry's Flavor Locator.

About Ben & Jerry's

As an aspiring social justice company, Ben & Jerry's believes in a greater calling than simply making a profit for selling its goods. The company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream, yogurt and sorbet using high-quality ingredients. Ben & Jerry's incorporates its vision of Linked Prosperity into its business practices in a number of ways including a focus on values-led sourcing. In 2015 the company completed its transition to using entirely non-GMO (genetically modified organisms) ingredients by source as well as to fully source Fairtrade-certified ingredients wherever possible, which benefits farmers in developing countries. Ben & Jerry's products are distributed in 35 countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchise Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops, restaurants and other venues. Ben & Jerry's, a Vermont corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Unilever, operates its business on a three-part Mission Statement emphasizing product quality, economic reward and a commitment to the community. Ben & Jerry's became a certified B Corp in 2012. The Ben & Jerry's Foundation's employee-led grant programs totaled $3MM in 2019 to support grassroots organizing for social and environmental justice around the country.

