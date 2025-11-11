Doughlicious® Brings First-Ever Frozen Advent Countdown Calendar to Target Stores Nationwide

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Doughlicious®, the award-winning frozen novelty brand known for its artisanal frozen cookie dough-enrobed gelato bites, indulgent flavors, and clean ingredients, is thrilled to announce its first-ever frozen advent calendar in the U.S., launching exclusively at Target stores nationwide this month.

"Who says the holiday countdown has to be boring?" says Kathryn Bricken, Founder and CEO of Doughlicious. "We wanted to create a treat that's indulgent, playful, and better-for-you, so families and foodies alike can enjoy something delicious every day leading up to the holidays. With our advent calendar, it's all about spreading joy… one blissful bite at a time!"

The Doughlicious Countdown Calendar features 12 festive frozen Cookie Dough & Gelato Bites with the majority of them being exclusive limited edition holiday flavors, handcrafted in London. Each bite combines soft, chewy cookie dough wrapped around creamy artisan gelato, finished with a dusting of cookie crumb or other tasty toppings for a magical holiday treat.

12 Unique Festive Flavors:

Gingerbread gelato in spiced cookie dough, dusted in gingerbread crumb Snowball: Marzipan gelato in cookie dough, rolled in snowy white sprinkles

Peppermint chocolate gelato in chocolate chip dough, coated in crushed candy cane crumb Chocolate Chip: Vanilla gelato in classic cookie dough with a chocolate chip crumb

Chocolate gelato in dark cocoa dough, dusted in chocolate crumb Mint Chocolate Chip: Mint stracciatella gelato in cocoa dough, rolled in chocolate crumb

Cookie-speckled vanilla gelato in cocoa dough, dusted in cream crumb Salted Caramel: Salted caramel gelato in caramel cookie dough, coated in caramel crumb

Raspberry gelato in cocoa dough, rolled in raspberry & chocolate crumb Cinnamon Churro: Cinnamon gelato in cinnamon dough, dusted in cinnamon cookie crumb

Greek-style blueberry yogurt wrapped in blueberry cookie dough, dusted in blueberry crumb White Chocolate: White chocolate gelato in white chocolate dough, finished with cookie crumb

Lovingly made with 100% British oats, Doughlicious gelato bites are gluten-free, portion-controlled, and proof that better-for-you treats can still feel indulgent. The Doughlicious countdown calendar is the ultimate holiday treat… fun for families, foodies, and sweet-tooth enthusiasts alike. Priced at just $11.99, this festive, gift-ready countdown calendar is available nationwide at Target, found in the freezer aisle, making it an affordable and delicious way to celebrate. Be sure to follow Doughlicious on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook for all the holiday feels, festive inspiration, and sweet entertaining ideas this season.

About Doughlicious – The London Dough Co.

Doughlicious is a self-made, female-founded, better-for-you frozen novelty brand on a mission to redefine cookie dough indulgence. Focused on clean, quality ingredients and sustainable practices, every treat is crafted in the West London facility powered by renewable energy. Ingredients are sourced from suppliers who meet Doughlicious' high standards for quality, animal welfare, and sustainability. Individually portioned treats help minimize food waste while delivering maximum indulgence.

For more information, visit https://doughlicious.co.uk.

