Doughlicious® The London Dough Co. Receives Investment from Future Back Ventures by Bain & Company, Marking Another Major Milestone for the Brand

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Doughlicious®, the award-winning international cookie dough brand known for its innovative, snackable novelty treats, is proud to announce an investment from Future Back Ventures by Bain & Company. This partnership represents another major milestone in the brand's rapid global growth and continued momentum within the better-for-you indulgence space.

Doughlicious' frozen cookie dough & gelato bites are certified gluten-free, free from added refined sugars and white bleached flour, and contain no artificial additives or preservatives.

Future Back Ventures invests in high-potential businesses founded or led by former Bain & Company professionals. The fund invests across the globe and in different industries, with Doughlicious being their first CPG investment given its alignment with the fund's focus on forward-thinking ventures that are reshaping industries or categories and resonating deeply with consumers. Doughlicious' Chief Financial Officer and Co-Founder, Dan Bricken, is a Bain alumnus whose experience at the firm was formative early in his career and continues to influence his approach to leadership and strategic growth.

"It's incredibly humbling to receive the support of Future Back Ventures. Bain & Company has played such an important role in my professional journey, and I'm thrilled to have them involved," said Dan Bricken, CFO of Doughlicious. "Their belief in Doughlicious and our mission to reimagine cookie dough as a modern, feel-good indulgence is both personally meaningful and exciting for what's ahead for our business and brand."

The investment will help fuel Doughlicious's continued expansion in the U.S. and globally, following a series of significant growth milestones, including new retail partnerships, product innovation, and an expanding team. The brand recently launched in over 1,000 Kroger stores across the U.S., making its clean ingredients and great tasting frozen dough bites more accessible than ever.

"Doughlicious is a standout example of a purpose-driven, high-growth brand disrupting a traditional category with creativity, innovation, and integrity," said Ann Scott-Plante, the Head of Future Back Ventures by Bain & Company. "We're thrilled to support Dan, Kathryn, and the Doughlicious team as they bring joy and quality to consumers worldwide."

Founded in London by Kathryn Bricken, Doughlicious has quickly gained a passionate following for its clean-label, gluten-free, and sustainable approach to indulgence, crafted from premium ingredients and available in a range of delicious flavors.

With support through Future Back Ventures, Doughlicious continues to cement its place as a global leader in the next generation of better-for-you treats.

About Doughlicious The London Dough Co.:

Doughlicious is a proudly female-founded and operated business on a mission to redefine the cookie dough experience by creating the ultimate snackable treat. Focused on better-for-you ingredients and sustainable practices, the brand brings a fresh perspective to the frozen snackable treat category. Doughlicious' frozen cookie dough & gelato bites are certified gluten-free, free from added refined sugars and white bleached flour, and contain no artificial additives or preservatives. Doughlicious products are available in over 8,000 retail stores across the US, UK, parts of Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit https://doughlicious.co.uk/ , Instagram and TikTok.

About Bain & Company Future Back Ventures (FBV)

Future Back Ventures by Bain & Company invests in promising, early stage, Bain Alumni-led companies and provides portfolio companies access to the best of Bain through strategic consulting support, talent, community, tools, and resources.

Media Contact:

Whitney Spielfogel

[email protected]

+1-516-316-4201

SOURCE Doughlicious®