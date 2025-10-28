Doughlicious® Turns Up the Heat and Debuts New Cookie Dough Skillet Nationwide at Whole Foods Market

"Made For Spooning"

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Doughlicious®, the award-winning London-based cookie dough brand known for its indulgent but better-for-you cookie dough innovations, is heating things up in the freezer aisle with the national launch of its brand-new Cookie Dough Skillet line, now available at Whole Foods Market stores across the U.S.

Crafted to deliver the comfort of a warm, gooey cookie straight from the oven, without any of the hassle, the Doughlicious Cookie Dough Skillet launches first with a classic Chocolate Chip flavor with a decadent innovative twist – an irresistible crunchy chocolate chip crumble topping.

Like all Doughlicious products, the Skillet Cookie collection is made with clean, premium ingredients and is gluten-free, offering a better-for-you twist on a classic treat. Each skillet is designed for effortless at-home enjoyment (especially during spooning season) – simply heat and serve for a decadent dessert experience that's perfect for sharing (or not).

"We're absolutely thrilled to unveil our game-changing Cookie Dough Skillet with crumble topping," said Kathryn Bricken, Founder of Doughlicious. "We've masterfully combined two beloved desserts - that irresistible gooey cookie dough and perfectly crunchy crumble - into one epic creation. At Doughlicious, we're passionate about revolutionizing dessert while staying true to our commitment to better-for-you ingredients and the convenience today's families crave. Partnering with Whole Foods to launch this innovation nationwide is a dream come true. This isn't just another dessert - it's a category disruptor that will completely transform how people think about indulgent snacks!"

The Doughlicious Cookie Dough Skillet can be found in the freezer aisle of Whole Foods Market locations nationwide beginning this month, just in time for fall cravings and cozy nights in.

About Doughlicious The London Dough Co.:

Doughlicious is a proudly female-founded and operated business on a mission to redefine the cookie dough experience by creating the ultimate snackable treat. Focused on better-for-you ingredients and sustainable practices, the brand brings a fresh perspective to the frozen snack category. Doughlicious' frozen cookie dough & gelato bites are certified gluten-free, free from added refined sugars and white bleached flour, and contain no artificial additives or preservatives. All frozen snacks are carefully crafted and produced at the brand's facility in London, England. Doughlicious products are available in over 10,000 retail stores across the US, UK, parts of Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit https://doughlicious.co.uk/ , Instagram and TikTok.

