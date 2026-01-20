LONDON, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doughlicious®, the beloved London-based brand known for its creative and indulgent snack creations, is thrilled to announce the nationwide launch of its newest skillet cookie flavor, Cookies & Cream, now available at Whole Foods Market stores across the country. Following last fall's Chocolate Chip Skillet launch, this latest creation delivers a warm, gooey dessert experience with a decadent twist.

Doughlicious® Launches Cookies & Cream Skillet Cookie at Whole Foods Market Stores

Combining everything consumers love about the classic cookies & cream flavor with Doughlicious' signature skillet cookie format, the new offering delivers a rich, delectable, bakery-style dessert experience straight from the oven. The Cookies & Cream Skillet Cookie features a decadent cookie dough base packed with crunchy chocolate cookie pieces and creamy white chocolate chunks for the ultimate pairing. Crafted with premium, gluten-free ingredients free from artificial additives, and designed to be shared (or savored solo), and each serving offers 130 calories of better-for-you indulgence, letting dessert lovers enjoy flavor and quality without compromise.

"After the incredible response to our Chocolate Chip Skillet, we knew fans were ready for something more," said Kathryn Bricken, founder of Doughlicious. "The Cookies & Cream Skillet combines two fan-favorite flavors into one irresistible, convenient dessert. It's part of our ongoing mission to expand the Doughlicious line with innovative, great-tasting, and better-for-you options."

Designed for easy at-home preparation, Doughlicious skillet cookies go from freezer into the oven (or microwave) in minutes, making them ideal for dinner parties, celebrations, or cozy nights in. The Cookies & Cream Skillet Cookie joins the brand's growing lineup of crave-worthy creations, including their award-winning gelato bites, further cementing Doughlicious as a standout in the desserts category.

The Doughlicious Cookies & Cream Skillet Cookie is now available in the frozen desserts and novelties section at Whole Foods Market locations.

About Doughlicious The London Dough Co.:

Doughlicious is a proudly female-founded and operated business on a mission to redefine the cookie dough experience by creating the ultimate snackable treat. Focused on better-for-you ingredients and sustainable practices, the brand brings a fresh perspective to the frozen snack category. Doughlicious' frozen cookie dough & gelato bites are certified gluten-free, free from added refined sugars and white bleached flour, and contain no artificial additives or preservatives. All frozen snacks are carefully crafted and produced at the brand's facility in London, England. Doughlicious products are available in over 10,000 retail stores across the US, UK, parts of Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit https://doughlicious.co.uk/ , Instagram and TikTok.

