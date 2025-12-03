Douglas Elliman Announces Expansion into French Alps

Move by Premier Luxury Real Estate Brokerage Follows Recent Arrival in Bordeaux, French Riviera, and Monaco Markets, Extends Reach into High-End Ski Markets

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman Realty, one of the largest residential real estate firms with the highest national average sales price of top-ranked brokerages, today announced it will bring its renowned brand and high standard of service to the French Alps, including ski destinations Chamonix and Morzine. The move follows Elliman's recent expansion into the prestigious markets of Bordeaux, the French Riviera and Monaco, and strengthens the company's presence in high-end mountain regions, including Aspen and Snowmass.

Led by industry veterans Philippe Curutchet, Fredrik Lilloe, and Edward de Mallet Morgan, Douglas Elliman's French alliance serves clients throughout France and Monaco, providing seamless access to luxury properties in some of the world's most sought-after destinations. Additionally, Matt Edelsten and Andy Symington, both leading specialists in the Alpine market for over twenty years, join the team in Mont Blanc, where they will support their clients with their local expertise and a deep understanding of international demand.

Renowned worldwide for their timeless appeal, exceptional service, and unique art de vivre, the French Alps embody a rare level of luxury, attracting an international clientele seeking authenticity, well-being, and unforgettable experiences in the heart of the mountains.

"I am tremendously proud to welcome the Alps to the Douglas Elliman portfolio," said Michael S. Liebowitz, President and CEO of Douglas Elliman Inc. "We look forward to bringing our own expertise in luxury mountain real estate to this truly legendary destination."

"Matt and Andy possessive extensive knowledge of the region, and their commitment to service make them trusted authorities for any real estate project or acquisition," said Fredrik Lilloe. "The iconic Mont Blanc region is the perfect base for our wider Alpine expansion."

Anchored by its Private Office dedicated to ultra-high-net-worth clients, Elliman's France affiliate provides bespoke support in the acquisition and sale of exceptional properties, specializing in super-prime and off-market properties in some of the world's most prestigious destinations.

