Douglas Elliman Real Estate Appoints Wendy Purvey as Chief Strategy Officer

A 30-year-plus industry veteran, Purvey will spearhead strategic initiatives to fuel the company's long-term growth and drive revenue generation.

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC ("Douglas Elliman"), one of the largest residential real estate brokerages in the country with the highest national average sales price, announced today that it has appointed Wendy S. Purvey to the role of Chief Strategy Officer. In this new role, Purvey will spearhead growth and revenue-generation initiatives, including supporting mergers and acquisitions, international partnerships, launching ancillary services opportunities, and optimizing agent retention.

With more than 30 years of leadership in real estate marketing, operations, and sales—including involvement in over 200 mergers and acquisitions—Purvey previously served as a strategic consultant for Douglas Elliman Florida, where she worked closely with leadership to strengthen operations and recruitment across the brokerage's West Coast offices. Prior to that, as Chief Marketing Officer for the Sotheby's International Realty Brand, she was instrumental in building the brand to 900 offices in 70 countries and territories worldwide and conducting 135,000 transaction sides and $100 billion in sales volume.

"Wendy's extensive experience and deep expertise in strategic operations are a perfect match for our plans for growth and innovation at Douglas Elliman," said Michael S. Liebowitz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Douglas Elliman Inc. "I look forward to working closely with her and the leadership team to realize this ambitious vision."

As Chief Strategy Officer, Purvey will be tasked with leading management and cross-functional teams to ensure successful execution of growth initiatives. This includes collaborating with the marketing, technology, operations, and human resources teams to align strategies and initiatives that promote both agent and company growth. In addition to advising on domestic M&A and international growth partnerships and working to identify opportunities to launch ancillary support services, she will establish and track key performance indicators (KPIs) for growth, revenue, and capture rates, reporting progress regularly to the executive team.

"Douglas Elliman is a premier real estate brokerage and dominant luxury brand precisely because of its ever-thriving culture of collaboration and innovation," said Purvey. "I could not be more thrilled to take on this new position at such an exciting point in the company's continued growth and evolution."

Purvey earned her Bachelor of Arts and science degree in 1986 from Central Michigan University, Mount Pleasant, Mich. In 2014 she was named to Diversity Journal's "Women Worth Watching" list.

