Douglas Elliman Real Estate Names Chris Reyes Chief Technology Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC ("Douglas Elliman"), one of the largest independent residential real estate brokerages in the United States, today announced the appointment of Chris Reyes as Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Reyes joins Douglas Elliman from Brown Harris Stevens where he served as CTO.

In his new role, Reyes will oversee Douglas Elliman's technology team, infrastructure, product launch, and software development across all regions nationally. He brings more than two decades of experience innovating enterprise platforms and services in the real estate and financial services sectors.

"Chris is a proven technology leader with deep expertise in building scalable platforms that empower real estate professionals," said Michael S. Liebowitz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Douglas Elliman. "His track record of implementing innovative solutions and his intimate understanding of the needs of agents and clients make him the ideal leader to drive our technology vision forward. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Douglas Elliman family."

Before joining Brown Harris Stevens, Reyes served as Chief Technology Officer at GuardHill Financial Corp., where he led the company's technology strategy and operations for seven years at one of the nation's leading mortgage banks. Prior to that, he spent more than 15 years advancing technology initiatives within the residential real estate sector as Managing Director of Technology, overseeing complex infrastructure implementations for prominent firms including Citi Habitats and The Corcoran Group. Throughout his career, Reyes has been instrumental in delivering innovative technology solutions that have empowered thousands of real estate professionals and supported large-scale organizational growth and transformation.

"Douglas Elliman's commitment to excellence and innovation aligns perfectly with my passion for leveraging technology to enhance the real estate experience," said Reyes. "I am excited to drive technology transformation across departments for the benefit of our agents and clients. "Since the start of my career, I have closely followed Douglas Elliman's leadership and forward-thinking approach in the real estate space, and I am honored to join the firm as it continues to shape the future of the industry."

A native of New York City, Reyes lives with his wife, two sons and dog in Port Washington, Long Island.

