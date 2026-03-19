Douglas Elliman Announces Plans for Expansion into Canada and Robust Referral Program Effective Immediately

Preeminent Luxury Real Estate Brokerage in U.S. to Accelerate Global Growth Strategy with Launch of Elliman Canada in Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver.

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman Realty, the preeminent luxury real estate brokerage in the United States, announced plans today to expand its growing international presence into Canada. Following on the heels of its arrival in key luxury markets in France, Monaco and St. Barths, the firm will soon launch Elliman Canada in Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver in alliance with Canadian real estate entrepreneur and innovator Ross McCredie, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sutton Group. Simultaneously, the brokerage also announced a robust referral program with Sutton, one of the largest residential brokerages in Canada, effective immediately.

The announcement was made at Elliman on the Slopes, the firm's annual gathering in Aspen, Colorado, where McCredie joined Michael S. Liebowitz, President and CEO of Douglas Elliman Inc., for a ceremonial signing to launch the relationship.

"After making our first foray into Europe in recent months, I am thrilled now to expand the Elliman brand in North America and add to our growing global network of exceptional real estate professionals. As one of the largest inbound referral markets for U.S. real estate, Canada represents a significant and timely opportunity for Elliman and our agents." said Liebowitz. "Ross McCredie exemplifies the same entrepreneurial spirit and investment in innovation that drive Douglas Elliman, and I could not be more excited to launch Elliman Canada in alliance with him."

Ross McCredie is an accomplished residential real estate entrepreneur and executive with a two-decade record of success in Canada and the United States. He is the principal of McCredie Investments, a boutique real estate and technology investment and advisory firm, which acquired Sutton Group in 2023. Since founding Sotheby's International Realty Canada, in 2004, growing it to 900 agents across 40 offices, McCredie has gone on to launch and grow a series of ventures at the intersection of real estate and technology, including a March 2026 strategic partnership with myAbode, that will transform Sutton's national network into a "technology-first" ecosystem that empowers 12,000 agents to provide market transparency and modern real estate solutions.

"Douglas Elliman is a luxury lifestyle brand precisely because of its dual commitment to incomparable client service and to empowering the agents who provide it," said McCredie. "Under Michael Liebowitz's leadership, the company is pursuing a bold strategy for growth and expansion. I'm truly excited to help them bring their brand of excellence to key markets in Canada."

As with its previous international expansions, Elliman Canada will emphasize substance over scale through the careful selection of real estate professionals whose work ethic and client service standards reflect Elliman's entrepreneurial culture. Elliman's licensing alliance will enable the company to serve the growing international real estate needs of its agents, clients, and development partners directly, without relying on third-party intermediaries.

This announcement is part of a bold new growth strategy by Liebowitz and marks another intentional move at Elliman. This announcement comes on the heels of other recent senior level hires at Elliman's brokerage level including Chief Strategy Officer Wendy Purvey, Chief Technology Officer Chris Reyes, Natalie Passerini as Chief Marketing Officer, a global growth team and Caitlin Chagan, President of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, New York.

About Douglas Elliman Inc.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, which is one of the largest residential brokerage companies in the United States with operations in New York City, Long Island, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey, the Hamptons, Massachusetts, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. In addition, Douglas Elliman Inc. provides other real estate services, including development marketing, mortgage as well as settlement and escrow services in select markets, and uses as well as invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology solutions and companies. Additional information concerning Douglas Elliman Inc. is available on its website, investors.elliman.com.

Investors and others should note that we may post information about Douglas Elliman Inc. on our website at investors.elliman.com or, if applicable, on our accounts on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube or other social media platforms. It is possible that the postings or releases could include information deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in Douglas Elliman Inc. to review the information we post on our website at investors.elliman.com and on our social media accounts.

About Sutton Group Realty Services.

In 1983, Sutton Group shook up the Canadian real estate scene with a bold new concept: empowering agents and franchise owners to create more value and make better decisions for themselves and their homeowners. This approach and value-led mindset set a new industry standard for decades. Today, with over 200 offices and 6,000 agents across Canada, and under the new leadership of Ross McCredie, the company is poised to advance the industry once again. Sutton Group leads the way in data transparency and service for Canadians, leveraging advanced technology, tools and partnerships to transform real estate from a reactionary transactional event towards an ongoing holistic wealth management approach to better serve homeowners.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities law. All statements other than statements of historical or current facts made in this document are forward-looking. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future plans, strategies and results of Douglas Elliman Inc. We identify forward-looking statements in this press release by using words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may be," "continue," "could," "potential," "objective," "plan," "seek," "predict," "project" and "will be" and similar words or phrases or their negatives. Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Actual results could differ materially for a variety of reasons.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ significantly from our current expectations are described in Douglas Elliman Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed thereafter. We undertake no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Douglas Elliman