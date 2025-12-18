Douglas Elliman Appoints Natalie Passerini as Chief Marketing Officer

Creative Marketing Leader Returns to Premiere Luxury Brokerage Amid Major Rebranding Initiative

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman Realty, the nation's leading luxury real estate brokerage, today announced that Natalie Passerini has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Having served previously as the firm's Vice President of Marketing, Passerini returns as Elliman enters a pivotal period of brand evolution focused on elevating agent visibility, strengthening market leadership, and positioning the brand for long-term growth. She will oversee the strategic leadership of Douglas Elliman's corporate brand and fully integrated national marketing platform. Her mandate includes creative direction and execution across advertising, events, search-engine optimization (SEO), generative-engine optimization (GEO), and bespoke agent branding to ensure Elliman agents are equipped with modern, high-impact tools to lead and shape the future of today's luxury market.

"This pivotal moment calls for an innovative leader with a bold vision for the Douglas Elliman brand," said Michael S. Liebowitz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Douglas Elliman Inc. "Natalie is that leader, and I am thrilled to welcome her back."

With more than 15 years of experience driving brand growth and revenue across residential, luxury, new development, commercial, and retail real estate, Passerini has held executive leadership roles at globally recognized firms, including Sotheby's International Realty and PlanOmatic. She led national and global marketing initiatives supporting hundreds of billions of dollars in sales and partnered closely with top-producing agents, developers, and institutional clients to combine luxury brand storytelling with performance-driven growth at scale.

"Douglas Elliman has always been defined by its agents—their expertise, their relationships, their entrepreneurial spirit," said Natalie Passerini, Chief Marketing Officer of Douglas Elliman Realty. "Coming back as CMO is a full-circle moment for me, and I'm excited to lead a brand evolution that puts our agents front and center. We're building a platform that amplifies their voices, elevates their visibility, and gives them every advantage in the most competitive luxury markets in the world."

Following the announcement in October that Douglas Elliman has engaged the award-winning creative agency Watson, Passerini will lead the initiative to reimagine the firm's brand identity for the modern luxury market.

