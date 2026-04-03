Douglas Elliman Expands to California Wine Country with Global Real Estate Advisors and Top Producing Agents Christine Krenos and Joseph Zichelle

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman Realty, the preeminent luxury real estate brokerage in the United States, today announced its expansion into Northern California's coveted Wine Country, establishing a strong presence across the Napa and Sonoma markets. The move is cemented by two globally renowned real estate advisors, Christine Krenos and Joseph Zichelle, who join the firm following nine years together at Compass.

"Expanding into California's Wine Country represents a strategic and highly anticipated step in Douglas Elliman's continued growth across California," said Michael S. Liebowitz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Douglas Elliman Inc. "This is a globally recognized luxury market, and with Christine and Joseph leading the way, we are exceptionally well-positioned to deliver best-in-class service and reach to the region."

An internationally recognized real estate advisor, Krenos brings a rare depth of global connectivity to her business, with deep ties across the UAE, New York, Silicon Valley and California Wine Country, all of which actively funnel high-net-worth buyer and seller relationships into her practice. Her years of experience both living and transacting across Northern California and the Middle East have earned her the trust of clients who seek her guidance on investing in high-stakes regions around the world.

Zichelle's passion for real estate and real estate investing has been foundational from the start. Early in his career, he quickly rose through the ranks as a top-performing agent in Miami, building a business that spanned both commercial and residential sectors. Driven by a sharp understanding of value and market positioning, he went on to lead a top-producing team at ONE Sotheby's International Realty before expanding his reach to the West Coast, recognizing early the importance of cross-market connectivity between luxury hubs. His successful career in South Florida luxury real estate has made him a trusted advisor to a client base now increasingly considering re-migration from Miami to California.

Nine years ago, Zichelle formally aligned with Krenos, establishing a strategic relationship that continues to capture business across key feeder markets, from Southern to Northern California and across national and international channels.

Together, they operate with a global perspective, bridging relationships and opportunities across the country and beyond, an approach that directly informs their positioning in Wine Country today.

"Wine Country offers something rare: privacy, land and architectural beauty within reach of San Francisco. When you compare that to legacy markets like Aspen, Malibu, Palm Beach and The Hamptons, the value proposition becomes undeniable. It's not just compelling, it's inevitable," said Krenos.

"When you combine proximity to Silicon Valley, year-round livability and the increasing quality of design-driven estates, it becomes clear: this market isn't catching up, it's just getting started. And perhaps most importantly, the wealth is already here," added Zichelle.

Their combined networks and market fluency create a uniquely powerful platform for Douglas Elliman's Wine Country operation, one with reach that extends far beyond the region itself.

"The Wine Country is incredibly dynamic right now, with strong demand from both domestic and international buyers seeking lifestyle-driven investments. Joining Douglas Elliman allows us to elevate our business with a brand that matches the caliber of properties we represent and the discerning clients we serve," said Zichelle.

"We're excited to bring our upcoming portfolio to market this spring and introduce a new level of global exposure and connectivity to the Wine Country communities of Northern California," added Krenos.

Krenos and Zichelle boast significant experience in the region, having closed more than $70 million in sales volume in 2025 alone, including two off-market Wine Country transactions each valued at over $20 million. The duo is poised for a strong spring market, with close to $100 million in luxury residential listings expected to come online across Napa and Sonoma counties. These include premier properties such as 195-247 Fisher Lane in Sonoma, a $19,995,000 Juan Diego Perez-Vargas-designed multigenerational retreat with planned and permitted expansion opportunities; 601 Napa Road in Sonoma, a $12,999,000 five-bedroom, eight-bathroom estate set on 3.39 acres with a private vineyard; and 710 Soscol Creek Road in Napa, a $9,800,000 five-bedroom, six-bathroom modern farmhouse compound on 12.28 acres designed and built by Hurley/Hafen.

"This expansion reflects our commitment to aligning with top-tier talent in markets that resonate with today's luxury buyer. Christine and Joseph have built an impressive business rooted in relationships, local expertise, global connectivity and consistent performance," said Bill Begert, Chief Operations Officer of Brokerage, Western Region, Douglas Elliman.

"Their deep knowledge of the Wine Country market, combined with Douglas Elliman's national and international platform, creates a powerful opportunity for growth," added Peter Hernandez, President of Brokerage, California and Nevada, Douglas Elliman.

Known for their discretion, market knowledge and curated approach to high-end properties, Krenos and Zichelle have established themselves among the top advisors in the region.

About Christine Krenos and Joseph Zichelle

Christine Krenos and Joseph Zichelle provide comprehensive guidance and concierge service to select clients and top-tier development partners engaged in building, buying, and selling property across California Wine Country. With decades of combined experience across the real estate and hospitality industries in the most prestigious luxury markets, Christine and Joseph have aligned their networks and expertise to plant the flag for Douglas Elliman and offer an elevated approach to real estate in Napa and Sonoma Counties and beyond. Their love for the Wine Country landscape and respect for its agricultural uniqueness inform their shared commitment to creating enduring value, both for their clients and partners and for the communities and ecosystems that sustain the region.

About Douglas Elliman Inc.



Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, which is one of the largest residential brokerage companies in the United States with operations in New York City, Long Island, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey, the Hamptons, Massachusetts, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. In addition, Douglas Elliman Inc. provides other real estate services, including development marketing, mortgage as well as settlement and escrow services in select markets, and uses as well as invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology solutions and companies. Additional information concerning Douglas Elliman Inc. is available on its website, investors.elliman.com.

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Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities law. All statements other than statements of historical or current facts made in this document are forward-looking. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future plans, strategies and results of Douglas Elliman Inc. We identify forward-looking statements in this press release by using words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may be," "continue," "could," "potential," "objective," "plan," "seek," "predict," "project" and "will be" and similar words or phrases or their negatives. Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Actual results could differ materially for a variety of reasons.

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SOURCE Douglas Elliman