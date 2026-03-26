Douglas Elliman Launches Elliman Yachts, Expanding Its Luxury Lifestyle Platform

New strategic relationship with boutique third-party brokerage debuts in Florida during The Palm Beach International Boat Show

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG), the parent company of Douglas Elliman Realty, the preeminent luxury real estate brokerage in the United States ("Douglas Elliman" or "Elliman"), today announced the launch of Elliman Yachts, a new offering designed to help serve boating enthusiasts and ultra-high-net-worth clients seeking a more holistic luxury lifestyle experience through a strategic relationship with Royal Yacht International, one of the fastest growing boutique brokerages in the industry. Elliman Yachts officially debuts in Florida in conjunction with this weekend's Palm Beach International Boat Show, reinforcing Douglas Elliman's commitment to innovation in the world's most important coastal luxury markets. The initiative will offer yacht acquisition advisory and brokerage services and bespoke yacht charters globally through our strategic relationship with Royal Yacht International. Elliman already operates in key luxury coastal areas throughout the United States, St.Barths and the South of France.

"At a time when the brokerage industry is consolidating around scale and volume, Elliman continues to differentiate through specialization, service, and expertise," said Michael S. Liebowitz, President and Chief Executive Officer, Douglas Elliman Inc. "Elliman Yachts reflects how today's ultra-high-net-worth clients actually live — across waterfront homes, global destinations, and on the water. This offering will allow us to add meaningful value in a category where guidance, discretion, and insight truly matter."

The timing of Douglas Elliman's entry into the yachting space reflects a deliberate read on where ultra-high-net-worth wealth is moving. The global luxury yacht market, valued at more than $11 billion in 2025 and projected to nearly double by 2035 is experiencing one of its most dynamic growth periods in decades, with shipyards operating at near full capacity and a new-build pipeline valued at over $15 billion. Demand is being driven by a younger, more experience-oriented generation of buyers who are trading status-driven acquisition for intentional luxury: long-range cruising, private wellness retreats, and bespoke floating residences that travel with them. For Douglas Elliman, whose clients have long defined the upper tier of global real estate, the launch of Elliman Yachts is a natural extension of a relationship built on trust, discretion, and access to the world's most exceptional properties, whether those properties are on land or at sea.

"Elliman Yachts allows us to meet our clients where their passions already exist, while expanding our ability to serve as trusted advisors across the most meaningful lifestyle assets in their lives," said Dan Goodstadt, a licensed yacht salesperson and licensed real estate salesperson with Douglas Elliman in Miami, who recently delivered two brand new yachts from the Ferretti Group totaling over 240 feet and $30 million. "This is about deepening relationships, not expanding headcount, and redefining what full-service luxury brokerage and service truly mean." Goodstadt also set a record price for a single-family home in Sunny Isles this past year.

"In addition to servicing our seafaring clients in the United States, our new yacht initiative perfectly aligns with our recent expansions into France, Monaco and St. Barths, where boating is a dominant pastime for our upper high net worth customers," added Liebowitz.

The yacht acquisition journey mirrors luxury real estate in its complexity, discretion, and reliance on trusted relationships. Through Elliman Yachts' strategic relationship with a third-party brokerage, Elliman can support clients across both categories, strengthening loyalty. Douglas Elliman already boasts several important divisions aimed at high-net-worth clients including Sports & Entertainment, Equestrian, Farm & Ranch and Estate, Trust & Probate.

With Elliman Yachts, Douglas Elliman continues to redefine the future of luxury brokerage — evolving beyond residential and commercial transactions into a comprehensive lifestyle advisory platform designed for the world's most discerning clients.

About Douglas Elliman Inc.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, which is one of the largest residential brokerage companies in the United States with operations in New York City, Long Island, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey, the Hamptons, Massachusetts, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. In addition, Douglas Elliman Inc. provides other real estate services, including development marketing, mortgage as well as settlement and escrow services in select markets, and uses as well as invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology solutions and companies. Additional information concerning Douglas Elliman Inc. is available on its website, investors.elliman.com.

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SOURCE Douglas Elliman