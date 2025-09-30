Douglas Elliman Launches National Estate, Trust & Probate Division

Specialized Group of Agents Offers Expertise in Complex Real Estate Transactions, Recording Over $475 Million in Sales Volume Year-to-Date

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman announces today the national launch of its Estate, Trust & Probate Division, a specialized group of agents dedicated to guiding clients through the nuanced landscape of trust, conservatorship, and probate real estate transactions with a focus on care, compliance, and integrity. Formerly known as the Master Trust & Probate Division, the expanded nationwide division will serve institutional sellers, legal professionals, and families with tailored support backed by over a century of brokerage expertise.

"This expansion reflects our commitment to offering sophisticated, compassionate service in one of the most sensitive areas of real estate," said Michael S. Liebowitz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Douglas Elliman Inc. "Our Estate, Trust & Probate Division combines deep market knowledge with emotional intelligence to provide a truly unmatched client experience. We're proud to bring this level of specialization to clients across the country."

The division is designed not only to support clients but also to serve as a resource for Douglas Elliman agents working with estates, institutions, and legal professionals. Members of the division will be available for consultations and potential co-listings across markets, supporting both regional and national referrals.

With rigorous compliance standards and an exemplary record of integrity, the division is purpose-built to offer both technical and empathetic guidance through a highly sensitive process.

The 25 current members of the division, which will continue to grow as agents undergo a selective application process, have already transacted over $475 million in 2025 sales volume.

