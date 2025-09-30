Douglas Elliman Launches National Estate, Trust & Probate Division

News provided by

Douglas Elliman

Sep 30, 2025, 09:00 ET

Specialized Group of Agents Offers Expertise in Complex Real Estate Transactions, Recording Over $475 Million in Sales Volume Year-to-Date

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman announces today the national launch of its Estate, Trust & Probate Division, a specialized group of agents dedicated to guiding clients through the nuanced landscape of trust, conservatorship, and probate real estate transactions with a focus on care, compliance, and integrity. Formerly known as the Master Trust & Probate Division, the expanded nationwide division will serve institutional sellers, legal professionals, and families with tailored support backed by over a century of brokerage expertise.

"This expansion reflects our commitment to offering sophisticated, compassionate service in one of the most sensitive areas of real estate," said Michael S. Liebowitz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Douglas Elliman Inc. "Our Estate, Trust & Probate Division combines deep market knowledge with emotional intelligence to provide a truly unmatched client experience. We're proud to bring this level of specialization to clients across the country."

The division is designed not only to support clients but also to serve as a resource for Douglas Elliman agents working with estates, institutions, and legal professionals. Members of the division will be available for consultations and potential co-listings across markets, supporting both regional and national referrals.

With rigorous compliance standards and an exemplary record of integrity, the division is purpose-built to offer both technical and empathetic guidance through a highly sensitive process.

The 25 current members of the division, which will continue to grow as agents undergo a selective application process, have already transacted over $475 million in 2025 sales volume.

About Douglas Elliman Inc.
Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG, "Douglas Elliman") owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, which is one of the largest residential brokerage companies in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology ("PropTech") solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets. Additional information concerning Douglas Elliman Realty is available on its website, www.elliman.com.

Investors and others should note that we may post information about Douglas Elliman Inc. on our website at investors.elliman.com or, if applicable, on our accounts on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube or other social media platforms. It is possible that the postings or releases could include information deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in Douglas Elliman to review the information we post on our website at investors.elliman.com and on our social media accounts.

SOURCE Douglas Elliman

