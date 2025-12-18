"For me, this is a return grounded in purpose" - Heather Domi

In Alignment with CEO Michael Liebowitz's Vision for Douglas Elliman's New Era, Industry Leader and Strategic Luxury Advisor Heather Domi Returns to Douglas Elliman

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman Realty, the nation's leading luxury real estate brokerage, today announced the return of Heather L. Domi to the firm, marking a strategic homecoming and an exciting new chapter in a distinguished career spanning nearly 25 years in New York City and South Florida. She will lead the Heather Domi Team in Manhattan. Both the firm and its president and CEO, Michael S. Liebowitz, are excited to get the benefit of Domi's agent counsel, market insight, and industry advocacy as the company enters a period of significant growth and renewal.

"Heather brings a rare combination of market mastery, integrity, and leadership," said Michael S. Liebowitz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Douglas Elliman Inc. "She has earned the respect of clients and peers alike through decades of thoughtful advocacy and disciplined execution. The work we have done in 2025 is taking hold while positioning 2026 as a year for significant worldwide growth, Heather's perspective and experience will be an important asset."

Domi previously spent six years at Douglas Elliman and returns following more than seven years at Compass, where she broadened her national perspective and strengthened long-standing relationships with advisors across key markets. Her experience there further reinforced the value of collaboration, consistency, and shared professional standards, informing her decision to return to Douglas Elliman at a moment of renewed focus and leadership for the firm.

"For me, this is a return grounded in purpose," said Heather Domi. "Douglas Elliman has always represented the gold standard of luxury brokerage in New York and throughout the country. Under Michael's leadership, the firm is thoughtfully building a firm for the future while honoring its legacy. After many years of growth, innovation, and industry investment, it's exciting to see what is happening at Elliman and to be a part of its brilliant future."

With more than $2 billion in career sales, Domi brings a disciplined, client-focused approach to high-value residential transactions. Earlier in her career, she worked extensively in new development sales and marketing alongside leading developers including Related Companies and CIM Group, experience that continues to inform her perspective on pricing, positioning, and long-term value.

Domi is a founding chair of the New York Residential Agent Continuum (NYRAC), which she co-founded in 2018 with leading industry peers to advocate for higher professional standards and stronger agent representation. She previously served on the Residential Board of Directors of the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY), holding one of the first board seats designated for residential agents. Most recently, she helped establish NYRAC as the first official chapter of the American Real Estate Association, through a partnership led by Jason Haber and Mauricio Umansky.

In recent years, Domi has also become a trusted industry voice through consistent, data-driven market commentary across digital platforms. In 2025, she launched Domi Data, a real-time Manhattan market insights platform designed to translate pricing trends, inventory shifts, and contract activity into clear, actionable guidance for clients and real estate and finance professionals.

Domi will continue to advise high-net-worth and high-profile clients through Douglas Elliman's Sports & Entertainment division, offering continuity for clients across New York City and the firm's luxury multiple home markets.

