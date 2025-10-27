Douglas Elliman Partners with Watson to Embolden Iconic Luxury Real Estate Brand

Premier Real Estate Brokerage Engages Leading Creative Agency for Comprehensive Brand Evolution

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman, the nation's premier luxury real estate firm with the highest national average sales price amongst the top-ranked brokerages in the nation, today announced a strategic partnership with Watson, the award-winning New York-based creative agency, to undertake a comprehensive rebranding initiative that will reimagine the firm's identity for the modern luxury market.

The collaboration marks a pivotal moment for Douglas Elliman, which has been synonymous with luxury real estate for over a century. Watson will work in close collaboration with Douglas Elliman Inc. President and CEO Michael S. Liebowitz, executives, and agents on the creative vision for a brand evolution that honors the firm's rich heritage while positioning it for continued growth and relevance in an evolving industry and marketplace.

"Douglas Elliman has always been at the forefront of luxury real estate, and this partnership with Watson represents our commitment to innovation and advancement while staying true to our core values," said Mr. Liebowitz. "We're thrilled to work with a creative and groundbreaking partner that understands both the weight of our legacy and the importance of looking boldly toward the future."

"As a truly iconic American brand, Douglas Elliman has an incredible story to tell," said William Richmond-Watson, who leads his eponymous agency. "We're honored to help shape the next chapter of this storied firm and create a brand experience that resonates with today's discerning clientele while celebrating the excellence that has defined Douglas Elliman for generations."

Watson brings a distinguished track record of elevating both heritage and startup brands through strategic creative thinking and exceptional design execution. The agency's expertise in luxury brand positioning makes it an ideal partner for Douglas Elliman. Current and past clients include Mandarin Oriental, Mayo Clinic, and Four Seasons.

"At Watson we have always felt that the Douglas Elliman brand should be elevated to reflect the boldness and ambition of the incredible teams that drive the industry forward," added Mr. Richmond-Watson.

The rebranding initiative will encompass visual identity, brand messaging, digital presence, and the overall client experience across Douglas Elliman's extensive network of offices and markets.

"Partnering with Douglas Elliman to craft a dynamic, future-forward evolution of their brand is a true honor," said Chris Dixon, Executive Creative Director at Watson, and the former Creative Director of Vanity Fair. "This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to a new brand expression that honors legacy while reimagining what's next."

Further details about the rebrand will be announced in the coming months with a rollout expected in Spring 2026.

About Douglas Elliman Inc.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG, "Douglas Elliman") owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, which is one of the largest residential brokerage companies in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology ("PropTech") solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets. Additional information concerning Douglas Elliman Realty is available on its website, www.elliman.com.

Investors and others should note that we may post information about Douglas Elliman Inc. on our website at investors.elliman.com or, if applicable, on our accounts on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube or other social media platforms. It is possible that the postings or releases could include information deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in Douglas Elliman to review the information we post on our website at investors.elliman.com and on our social media accounts.

About Watson

A Full-Service Agency Transforming Businesses + Building Brands That Move Markets.

At Watson, we create brands that spark culture, move markets, and shape what comes next. We partner with leaders at pivotal moments, not just to make them sell more, but to make them matter.

From big-bang moments to quiet new luxury, from breakthrough scale-ups to legacy challengers, we use design and AI as a force multiplier to create brands that evolve, endure, and inspire action. Our work delivers cultural relevance, commercial impact, and equity that compounds year after year.

We say "yes" to ideas that have the power to stand out, and "no" to what makes brands ordinary. Because what we choose to protect and nurture defines us as much as what we create.

