Douglas S. Witcher, Chairman of the Board, Smart Choice, to Receive Prestigious 2026 Horatio Alger Award

Horatio Alger Association names 11 honorees to 2026 membership class, recognizing resilience, determination, and achievement

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc., a nonprofit that honors leaders who have overcome adversity and supports young people in furthering their education, today announced that Douglas S. Witcher, Chairman of the Board, Smart Choice, will receive the prestigious Horatio Alger Award and become a lifetime member of the organization. Witcher joins 10 other exceptional corporate, civic, and cultural leaders from across the country in the 2026 class of honorees. For the last 79 years, the Horatio Alger Award has recognized esteemed individuals who have achieved remarkable success despite significant challenges, and who demonstrate a strong commitment to higher education and philanthropy.

Witcher was born in High Point, North Carolina, where his father worked as a landscaper and his mother was a school secretary. He struggled academically early in life but was encouraged to pursue higher education. He initially attended Western Carolina University before leaving to work alongside his father. After completing a year at a community college, Witcher fortunately enrolled at High Point College (now High Point University), where a professor offered him an unconventional but transformative strategy: to copy every word from every book he was assigned to read. He went on to hand-scribe more than 50 books before graduating in 1977. Decades later, while serving on the board of a school for children with learning difficulties, Witcher learned he had dyslexia, a discovery that brought clarity to his early struggles.

After earning his degree, Witcher embarked on a career as an entrepreneur. In 1979, he founded Douglas S. Witcher Associates, which grew into one of the largest independent insurance agencies in North Carolina. In 1994, he launched Smart Choice, now the nation's fourth-largest insurance network, representing more than 11,000 independent agencies and 120 carrier partners.

"School didn't come easily to me, and more than a few people doubted whether college was in my future. I almost believed them when I left school for the first time, but I wanted to give it another shot. Enrolling at High Point University allowed me to confront my challenges head-on. From that point forward, college became the place where I learned to believe in myself and turn setbacks into motivation," said Douglas S. Witcher. "Being selected for membership in the Horatio Alger Association is a profound honor. I look forward to helping young people, especially those who doubt their potential, to use education as an opportunity to build confidence and discover their own paths to success."

Witcher leads the Douglas S. Witcher Family Foundation, which has made significant charitable contributions, including substantial support for his alma mater, High Point University. He has currently committed and given $54 million to various organizations in support of education, healthcare, and human services. The goal of his foundation is to reach $100 million in giving by 2030.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Doug to the Horatio Alger Association, not only because his rise to success reflects the classic American Dream, but because at the heart of everything he does is a genuine commitment to helping others," said Dr. Nido R. Qubein, President of High Point University, a 2006 Horatio Alger Award recipient who nominated Witcher for the Award. "As I've gotten to know Doug, I've seen firsthand that giving back isn't just something he does. It's a core part of who he is. I know he'll make the same kind of transformative impact on the Horatio Alger Association that he's made on High Point."

Witcher and the member class of 2026 will be formally inducted into the Association during the 79th Horatio Alger Award Induction Ceremonies in Washington, D.C., in April. The annual ceremonies coincide with the Horatio Alger National Scholars Conference, which gives more than 100 students the unique opportunity to explore the nation's capital and to meet and learn from Association Members.

About the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans:

Founded in 1947, the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. upholds the belief that hard work, honesty, and determination enable individuals to overcome adversity and achieve success. The Association honors exceptional leaders who exemplify this spirit by presenting them with the Horatio Alger Award and inducting them as lifetime members. Through the support of its members and friends, the Association helps promising students to pursue their dreams through higher education. In 2026, the Association has budgeted to award $19 million in need-based scholarships to up to 1,800 students across the United States and Canada, along with academic, personal, and professional support services. Over the past 41 years, the Association has awarded more than $275 million in scholarships to more than 38,000 deserving students. For more information, visit www.horatioalger.org.

