Maria S. Bartiromo, Anchor and Global Markets Editor for FOX Business Network, to Receive Prestigious 2026 Horatio Alger Award

Horatio Alger Association names 11 honorees to 2026 membership class, recognizing resilience, determination, and achievement

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc., a nonprofit that honors leaders who have overcome adversity and supports young people in furthering their education, today announced that Maria S. Bartiromo, Anchor and Global Markets Editor for FOX Business Network, will receive the prestigious Horatio Alger Award and become a lifetime member of the organization. Bartiromo joins 10 other exceptional corporate, civic, and cultural leaders from across the country in the 2026 class of honorees. For the last 79 years, the Horatio Alger Award has recognized esteemed individuals who have achieved remarkable success despite significant challenges, and who demonstrate a strong commitment to higher education and philanthropy.

Bartiromo was born in Brooklyn, New York, and raised in a working-class, Italian American family. Her grandfather, an Italian immigrant who arrived in 1906, built and opened a neighborhood restaurant named The Rex Manor, inspired by the steamship that carried Italians to the United States in the 1930s. In their family business, Bartiromo learned the value of hard work and the satisfaction of contributing to her family. As a teenager, she worked as a hat-check girl and at catered events, gaining early exposure to the discipline and determination required to serve customers, support her family, and chart her own path. Bartiromo watched her parents work incredibly hard her whole life and has been known throughout her career as one of the hardest-working people in her industry.

Bartiromo studied journalism and economics at New York University. She began her broadcasting career with an internship at CNN and was soon hired as a production assistant. For the next five years, she worked her way up as a writer and producer in business news. In 1993, she was hired by CNBC as an on-air reporter and became the first person to report live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The achievement cemented her role as a trailblazer in a male-dominated environment. Through perseverance and tenacity, she earned the respect of industry peers and the trust of millions of viewers and executives across global business.

Bartiromo spent 20 years at CNBC covering business, the economy, global news, and policy. In 2013, she joined FOX Business Network as the host of Opening Bell with Maria Bartiromo. She now hosts three signature programs for FOX News Media: Sunday Morning Futures on FOX News Channel, Mornings with Maria, and Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street on FOX Business. Over the course of her career, she has become one of the most recognizable names in financial journalism.

"I learned early on that there are no shortcuts and that real success requires hard work. My grandparents came to America in search of opportunity, well aware that those opportunities wouldn't simply be handed to them. They understood that to build a better life, they had to work tirelessly for it. It's a mindset that's been passed down through our family," said Maria Bartiromo. "The Horatio Alger Association champions the value of hard work, which is why I'm honored to join this extraordinary community. As part of this organization, I look forward to supporting the next generation of scholars and helping them pursue their passions. I think it's so important to find what you love and pursue it fearlessly. That's the lesson I want to pass on."

Bartiromo has long been an advocate for causes that uplift the arts, culture, humanities, education, and public affairs. Throughout her career, she has championed efforts that expand understanding of economic and civic issues, offering audiences deeper insights into these areas. Her reporting has consistently empowered citizens to make informed decisions and pursue their goals with confidence and clarity. She has been a mentor for women in business and has helped pave the way for women working in male-dominated industries.

"Maria Bartiromo's journey from humble beginnings to becoming one of the most respected and trusted voices in journalism embodies the very spirit of the Horatio Alger Association and its unwavering belief in the American Dream," said Jordan Zimmerman, founder and chairman of Zimmerman Advertising, a 2015 Horatio Alger Award recipient who nominated Bartiromo for the honor. "I have long admired Maria's determination, integrity, and work ethic. Her life and career reflect extraordinary determination and an enduring commitment to fair, honest journalism that educates, informs, and empowers millions."

Bartiromo and the member class of 2026 will be formally inducted into the Association during the 79th Horatio Alger Award Induction Ceremonies in Washington, D.C., in April. The annual ceremonies coincide with the Horatio Alger National Scholars Conference, which gives more than 100 students the unique opportunity to explore the nation's capital and to meet and learn from Association Members.

About the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans:

Founded in 1947, the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. upholds the belief that hard work, honesty, and determination enable individuals to overcome adversity and achieve success. The Association honors exceptional leaders who exemplify this spirit by presenting them with the Horatio Alger Award and inducting them as lifetime members. Through the support of its members and friends, the Association helps promising students to pursue their dreams through higher education. In 2026, the Association has budgeted to award $19 million in need-based scholarships to up to 1,800 students across the United States and Canada, along with academic, personal, and professional support services. Over the past 41 years, the Association has awarded more than $275 million in scholarships to more than 38,000 deserving students. For more information, visit www.horatioalger.org.

