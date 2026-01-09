DOVE DEEPENS COMMITMENT TO MUSIC CULTURE WITH THE RETURN OF FAN-FIRST HOT SEATS PLATFORM AND ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL RECORDING ACADEMY® PARTNERSHIP FOR THE 2026 GRAMMY AWARDS®

Dove Whole Body Deo brings all-over confidence to music's hottest moments with opportunities for fans to access events and concerts throughout the year

HOBOKEN, N.J., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty brand Dove is dedicated to giving music fans access to the hottest tickets in town so they can confidently let their bodies body to their favorite artists without the worry of odor. Through an official partnership with the Recording AcademyⓇ, Dove is tapping into the Grammy AwardsⓇ as a powerful marquee moment to provide fans with a once-in-a-lifetime experience, solidifying the brand's commitment to music as a key cultural platform.

Dove Hot Seats returns and turns up the volume, giving fans access to the hottest music moments — including a chance to win a seat at the 2026 Grammy Awards® Dove NOW That’s What I Call Hot! spotlights the newly reformatted alcohol-free Whole Body Deo Spray and introduces hotline sweepstakes.

Dove Whole Body Deo is turning the volume all the way up with the return of Hot Seats 2.0, the brand's consumer-first program that gives fans access to the hottest music moments throughout the year, and equips them with Dove Whole Body Deo so they can move their bodies to the music with total confidence. The most talked about Whole Body Deo brand is giving consumers a chance to win a seat at the 2026 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 1st. For viewers at home, Dove will launch a new Let Your Body Body campaign and commercial, set to air during Music's Biggest NightⓇ.

This year's first Hot Seats drop launches on Friday, Jan. 9, with NOW That's What I Call Hot! - a nostalgia-packed infomercial inspired by the early-2000's era franchise - highlighting Dove's NEW alcohol-free Whole Body Deo Spray that leaves you feeling hot, without the burn. Staying authentic to the original commercial spots, NOW That's What I Call Hot! features a high-energy mash-up of dancing, deo spritzing, and Y2K-inspired graphics, over excerpts from the brand's remix of an early aughts chart-topper. Going live across Dove social channels, the teaser gives music lovers a chance to enter the sweepstakes through the NOW franchise's signature call-to-action - its 1-800 hotline - inviting consumers to dial 1-855-DOVE-WBD to enter for a chance to win tickets to the Grammy Awards, or other sizzling prizes.

"Fan engagement is the ultimate cultural currency, and Hot Seats proved it in year one. We didn't just connect with fans; we met them where they were and brought to life music as a passion point for the brand," said Kevin Tolson, Head of Dove & SheaMoisture Deodorants at Unilever. "Dove is already the deodorant brand that it most top of mind for consumers, Hot Seats helped us double down. With 95% of young adults craving real-world experiences that tie back to what they love online*, we're taking it up a notch in year two by scaling the program to turn those 'out of reach' moments into real fan access."

Dove Hot Seats: GrammyⓇ Edition**

Designed for the fans who fuel the music, the Dove Hot Seats: Grammy Edition will award three Grand Prize winners with seats at the Grammy Awards—plus additional prizes.

Call the Hotline: Participants can call 1-855-DOVE-WBD (1-855-368-3923) when it opens on Friday, Jan. 9, 12:01 a.m. ET. The hotline is open for 72 hours only —a nod to Dove's all-over freshness that goes the distance and lasts 72 hours.

Participants can call 1-855-DOVE-WBD (1-855-368-3923) when it opens on Friday, Jan. 9, 12:01 a.m. ET. The hotline is —a nod to Dove's all-over freshness that goes the distance and lasts 72 hours. Listen to the Prompts and Leave a Message : Callers will hear the same Y2K-era voice from NOW That's What I Call Hot! on the hotline's voicemail recording, sharing the sweepstakes rules and entry requirements. Entrants can follow the instructions to record a voicemail with contact details and share a few words about what makes them feel hot, not burned! The message = the official entry.

: Callers will hear the same Y2K-era voice from on the hotline's voicemail recording, sharing the sweepstakes rules and entry requirements. Entrants can follow the instructions to record a voicemail with contact details and share a few words about what makes them feel hot, not burned! The message = the official entry. Winner Selection: Once the hotline closes on Monday, Jan. 12, 12:01 a.m. ET, three Grand Prize winners will be selected at random to win a seat for themselves and a plus-one at the 2026 Grammy Awards. Additional First and Second prizes will also be awarded. Winners will be contacted directly, limit one prize per person.

Dove Hot Seats is a program from Dove Deo that gives music fans access to some of the year's hottest concerts and festivals. The initiative aims to help music fans "let their body body" with total confidence by equipping them with Dove Deo products. Throughout 2026, Dove will continue to democratize access to the biggest moments in music, giving the community more chances to win tickets and Deo for dance-proof confidence.

The Dove Whole Body Deo collection launched in late 2024, and features sprays, sticks, and creams, delivering all-day, all-over freshness. Dove Whole Body Deo is available nationwide at most mass, food, and drug retailers, MSRP: $12.99. Follow @Dove on social and visit Dove.com to learn more.

The Grammy Awards will return to Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Sun, Feb. 1, 2026, and will broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+ at 8-11:30 p.m. ET/5-8:30 p.m. PT. Prior to the Telecast, the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony® will be held at the Peacock Theater at 12:30 p.m. PT and will be streamed live on live.grammy.com and the Recording Academy's YouTube channel.

* Eventbrite

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Dove Hot Seats: Grammy Edition is sponsored by Conopco, Inc., d/b/a Unilever. Open to residents of the 50 U.S./D.C., 21+. Begins at 12:01 am ET on 1/9/26 & ends at 12:01 am ET on 1/12/26. For Official Rules, visit nowthatswhaticallhot.com

