Dove and Bridgerton Debut "Let Them Talk" Campaign Ahead of Season Four to Let Real Beauty Be the Talk of the Ton

Through a new collaboration with the hit Netflix and Shondaland series Bridgerton, Dove continues its mission to champion real beauty, self-expression, and care as an act of confidence.

HOBOKEN, N.J., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty brand Dove, alongside Netflix and Shondaland, come together on the "Let Them Talk" campaign. This Bridgerton partnership celebrates the women who break barriers and express their real beauty with confidence. Just as Bridgerton challenges the rules of society through characters who defy convention and embrace their individuality, Dove has stood for redefining beauty on more inclusive, empowering terms for nearly 70 years. Together, both brands invite audiences to proudly own their unique beauty, defy convention, and simply let them talk.

Dove and Bridgerton debut “Let Them Talk,” a new campaign inspired by the hit Netflix and Shondaland show ahead of season 4. Speed Speed Dove and Bridgerton debut “Let Them Talk,” a new campaign inspired by the hit Netflix and Shondaland show ahead of season 4.

Whether it's chatter from Lady Whistledown's society papers or comments on content in our feeds, critique can narrow beauty into a single ideal. In both worlds, women shrink and mask their real beauty to avoid scrutiny. But real power belongs to the women who defy beauty standards and refuse to blend in, despite the opinions of others. "Let Them Talk" is a campaign designed to remind everyone that true confidence isn't dependent on others' approval.

Together, Dove and Bridgerton launch the 'Let Them Talk' film, spotlighting the real beauty of five creators known for showing up online and IRL unapologetically and with total confidence. The campaign is amplified by a global network of influencers who bring the 'Let Them Talk' message to life in their own voices and across cultures. At the Bridgerton Season 4 Global Premiere in Paris, Dove and Bridgerton turned the mic over to real fans and talent, who shared their modern day takes on how to rise above society's whispers and show up confidently. Extending beyond the screen, the collaboration includes a limited edition Dove x Bridgerton product collection exclusively available at Target. Together, every element of the partnership is united by one powerful idea: Let real beauty be the talk of the ton.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Netflix and Shondaland's Bridgerton, who share a similar commitment to real beauty, celebrating women who define themselves on their own terms," said Marcela Melero, Chief Growth Officer, Dove Personal Care North America and Dove Masterbrand. "Let Them Talk is a resonant call to action across generations to show up as you are, take up space and let them talk."

"Partnering globally with Dove on a true 360° campaign really gave us the opportunity to extend the beloved world of Bridgerton into powerful moments and products for our members," said Magno Herran, VP of Global Brand Partnerships at Netflix. "At its core, Bridgerton has always championed the idea of challenging societal expectations and celebrating individuality in all its forms. Across the partnership, we're spotlighting authenticity, proving that the true spirit of Bridgerton is just as relevant today as it was in the ton."

Grounded in real beauty and inspired by the world of Bridgerton, this collaboration celebrates authenticity as its own form of royalty. Season 4 of Bridgerton will premiere on Netflix in two batches on January 29 and on February 26, 2026. To learn more about the Dove x Bridgerton collaboration and "Let Them Talk" campaign, visit Dove.com/Bridgerton . Shop the limited edition collection of Body Washes, Beauty Bars, Body Scrubs, Hand Washes, Antiperspirant Deodorants, and Body Mists for a limited time at Target in-store and online.

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of its iconic Beauty Bar and patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is rooted in care – proof, not promises grew Dove from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Real women have always been our inspiration, and since the beginning, Dove has been wholly committed to providing superior care to all, and to championing real representations of beauty in our advertising, communications, and campaigns. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone, and the Dove mission is to ensure a positive experience with beauty is universally accessible to all.

For more than 65 years, Dove has been committed to broadening narrow definitions of beauty in the work we do. This includes the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' and commitment to:

Portray women as they are in real life with honesty, diversity, and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type, and style.

Represent individuals with zero digital distortion, with all images approved by the women they feature. This includes never using AI to alter or distort real people in our marketing, advertising or campaigns.

Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world with a goal to educate 250 million young people by 2030.

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 128,000 employees and generated sales of €60.8 billion in 2024.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

About the Bridgerton Universe

Bridgerton captivated viewers around the world when Netflix and Shondaland debuted the iconic series in 2020. The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict (Luke Thompson) and will premiere in two batches - Part 1 on January 29 and Part 2 on February 26, 2026. Each of its three seasons are among Netflix's Most Popular , with Seasons 1 and 3 currently ranking as #5 and #7, respectively, while the fan-beloved prequel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, dominated the Global Top 10 . The franchise has amassed a global fandom that caters to an underserved romance audience , piercing the cultural zeitgeist with unparalleled success and igniting trends as fans celebrate their love of the series through memes , music , books , fashion, décor and more. Live experiences like The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience, the Bridgerton Concerts by Candlelight series , and immersive offerings at both Netflix House locations in Philadelphia and Dallas opening end of 2025, as well as a growing collection of consumer products , have catapulted the Bridgerton name into an extraordinarily sought-after lifestyle brand. The franchise will continue to offer fresh ways for its passionate fan base to immerse themselves in the Bridgerton universe both on and off screen. Follow @BridgertonNetflix .



MEDIA CONTACT:

Vanessa Mendiola

[email protected]

SOURCE Dove