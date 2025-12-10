DOVE AND CRUMBL SERVE SECONDS OF THE BELOVED BEAUTY-MEETS-COOKIE COLLAB AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY AT WALMART

Dove Brings Back the Viral Limited-Edition Collection Including New Beauty Bar Format and Tres Leches Scent

HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Back by popular demand, beauty brand Dove is teaming up with dessert company Crumbl on the return of its limited-edition collection, featuring new product formats and a decadent new scent inspired by one of Crumbl's most-loved desserts; because your skin deserves seconds.

After last year's drop sparked 5,000+ organic UGC videos, generated 101M+ social views, and flew off shelves, the craveable collab is back and bigger than ever.

Dove x Crumbl Limited-Edition Collection returns with seconds, including new Tres Leches scent and Dove Beauty Bars in Confetti Cake and Strawberry Crumb Cake scents

This year's return includes a NEW Tres Leches scent, inspired by Crumbl's best-selling dessert, and first-ever Dove x Crumbl Beauty Bar format (in fan favorite scents Confetti Cake and Strawberry Crumb Cake) for Dove x Crumbl lovers who simply can't get enough. The collection pairs Dove's signature nourishing care with irresistibly indulgent scents, created in partnership with iconic fragrance developer Ann Gottlieb, and inspired by viral Crumbl dessert flavors.

"Dove x Crumbl became a cultural obsession last year," said Mele Melero, Chief Growth Officer, Dove Personal Care and Dove Masterbrand, North America. "It allowed Dove to grow our audience, increasing Gen Z purchase intent and bringing new buyers into a beloved and iconic brand. So, this year, we're thrilled to serve up seconds with fresh new formats and scents, but with the same superior care you know and love from Dove."

From Body Washes to Body Scrubs, Antiperspirant Deodorants, Liquid Hand Washes, and now Beauty Bars, Dove x Crumbl offers something sweet for every step of your self-care routine, available in a range of three gourmand scents:

NEW Tres Leches – with notes of vanilla cake, whipped cream, and a cinnamon twist, inspired by a best-selling Crumbl dessert.

– with notes of vanilla cake, whipped cream, and a cinnamon twist, inspired by a best-selling Crumbl dessert. Confetti Cake – with notes of a warm sugar cookie topped with pink buttercream frosting, now also available in a Beauty Bar.

– with notes of a warm sugar cookie topped with pink buttercream frosting, now also available in a Beauty Bar. Strawberry Crumb Cake – with notes of a rich strawberry cookie topped with vanilla glaze and buttery crumbs, now also available in a Beauty Bar.

"From day one, Crumbl fans have shown up with unmatched passion for our flavors. Seeing that same fandom carry through into our partnership with Dove, the most iconic personal care brand, has been incredible," said Sawyer Hemsley, Co-Founder of Crumbl. "We're excited to bring more dessert-inspired self-care to our Crumbl community with this second drop."

Returning to shelves in the scroll-stopping pink Crumbl-inspired packaging, all products are sulfate-free, paraben-free, and PETA-approved cruelty free.

The collection is available now exclusively on Walmart.com and in Walmart stores nationwide from December 28 for a limited time while supplies last.

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of the Beauty Bar, with its patented blend of milk cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is based on moisturization, and it is proof not promised that enabled Dove to grow from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Women have always been our inspiration and since the beginning, we have been committed to providing superior care to all women and to championing real beauty in our advertising. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone. That beauty should be a source of confidence and not anxiety. Dove's mission is to inspire women everywhere to develop a positive relationship with the way they look and realize their personal potential for beauty.

For more than 65 years, Dove has been committed to broadening the narrow definition of beauty in the work they do. With the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge' Dove vows to:

Portray women with honesty, diversity and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type and style.

Portray women as they are in real life, with zero digital distortion and all images approved by the women they feature.

Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world.

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 127,000 employees and generated sales of €59.6 billion in 2023. Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellman's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands, visit www.unileverusa.com

About Crumbl

Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just eight years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with nearly 1,200 locations across all 50 states, plus Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served in Crumbl's iconic Pink Box. Don't miss the weekly menu drops posted every Sunday at 6 pm MST on Crumbl's social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumbl and @crumbl.ca), or at any of the nationwide locations.

