The third consecutive self-esteem boosting campaign delivers a joyful ad spot during the Big Game

HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty brand Dove is back at football's biggest night for the third year in a row, continuing its commitment to championing girls' body confidence. The brand will use its new :30 spot, airing in the 2nd quarter, to shift focus to empowering girls to keep playing the sports they love with confidence and joy. The spot, created in partnership with Ogilvy, will kick off another full year of Dove showing up at the biggest moments in sports to remind viewers of the power of keeping girls' self-esteem high on and off the field.

Dove Brings Message of Body Confidence Back to Football’s Biggest Night

Dove research shows that 1 in 2 girls quit sports by age 14 due to low body confidence. By taking the spotlight on one of sports' most male-dominated nights, Dove is steering the 2026 conversation toward building girls' confidence and keeping them in the game through the Body Confident Sport Program .

To elevate this campaign and mission, Dove is delighted to continue its partnership with Kylie Kelce, a long-time Dove partner, mom of four, podcast host, athlete and coach who brings a powerful and relatable voice to Dove's mission of raising and protecting self-esteem in girls both on and off the field.

"Sports have the power to build confidence, resilience and joy, yet body pressures continue to push too many girls out of the sports they love," said Marcela Melero, Chief Growth Officer, Dove Personal Care & Masterbrand in North America. "That's why we're returning to football's biggest night to lift up their body confidence and shout: You're amazing. You're strong. You belong."

The Body Confident Sport program, co-developed with Nike, launched in 2023, as part of the Dove Self-Esteem Project, which has offered free, evidence-based resources for parents, teachers, mentors and kids since 2004. The Dove Self-Esteem Project is the largest provider of body confidence and self-esteem education globally, and has reached more than 137 million young people in 150+ countries over the last two decades.

Your Dove purchase keeps girls in sports. Learn more about the Dove Body Confident Sport program and how to #KeepHerConfident at dove.com.

Media Contacts:

Ally Lowder [email protected]

About the Research

Dove and Nike have commissioned this survey to expose the reality of girls' experience in sports and the impact it has on their confidence, as well as the drivers behind girls dropping out and potential solutions.

We asked 4,917 children of different ages, ethnicities and socio-economic backgrounds in Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and US to take part in a 15-minute online survey.

The study included 3,506 girls aged between 9-17 years old (approximately 500 from each country) and 1,391 boys aged 9-17 years old (approximately 200 from each country) who had the consent of a parent or legal guardian to take part.

About the Dove Self-Esteem Project

Dove is the largest self-esteem education provider in the world, offering no-cost, academically validated tools to parents, teachers, mentors, and kids for nearly two decades with the Dove Self-Esteem Project. To date, Dove has reached more than 137 million young people globally across 150+ countries with DSEP, with a goal of reaching 250M young lives by 2030.

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of the Beauty Bar, with its patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove heritage is based on moisturization, and it is proof not promises that enabled Dove to grow from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Women have always been our inspiration and since the beginning, we have been wholly committed to providing superior care to all women and to championing real beauty in our advertising. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone. That beauty should be a source of confidence and not anxiety. Dove's mission is to inspire women everywhere to develop a positive relationship with the way they look and realize their personal potential for beauty.

For more than 65 years, Dove has been committed to broadening the narrow definition of beauty in the work they do. With the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' Dove vows to:

Portray women with honesty, diversity and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type, and style.

Portray women as they are in real life, with zero digital distortion and all images approved by the women they feature.

Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world.

*For every item purchased at Walmart from now until Dec. 31, 2026, Dove will donate $0.05 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, and for every item purchased at other retailers Dove will donate $0.05 to Boys & Girls Clubs of America, with a minimum quarterly donation of $100,000, maximum quarterly donation of $125,000 and maximum full year donation of $500,000 to each organization, respectively. © 2026 Unilever

SOURCE Dove