DOVE PARTNERS WITH THE ICONIC RADIO CITY ROCKETTES AND CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR TO CELEBRATE HOLIDAY TREATS COLLECTION THIS SEASON

Dove Brings Back the Holiday Treats Limited-Edition Collection Nationwide with Six Festive Fragrances and NEW Body Mist Format

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty brand Dove and Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) ("MSG Entertainment") today announced a new partnership naming Dove an Official Partner of the Rockettes – who are celebrating their 100th anniversary this year – and the 2025 Christmas SpectacularStarring the Radio City Rockettes. Through this partnership, Dove will bring its Holiday Treats Limited-Edition Collection, which includes six festive fragrances across Body Wash, Beauty Bar, Scrubs, Deodorant, Liquid Hand Wash and new Body Mist format to life through interactive experiences at Radio City Music Hall beginning with the opening of the Christmas Spectacular on November 6, 2025.

Dove brings back its Holiday Treats Limited-Edition Collection, and introduces new Dove Body Mists, featuring irresistible holiday scents to celebrate the season.

The partnership brings multiple activations to Radio City Music Hall throughout the season, including a photobooth on the second mezzanine, product integration in the lounges for guests to enjoy, and product gifting for audience members following three select shows. The collection will also be featured in a billboard in the show's iconic Times Square scene during the fan-favorite "New York at Christmas" number, viewed by the more than one million guests who attend the Christmas Spectacular during the production's eight-week run.

"We are pleased to welcome Dove to Radio City Music Hall as an official partner of the Radio City Rockettes and the Christmas Spectacular during this milestone year for the dance company," said Jessica Tuttle, Executive Vice President, Productions at MSG Entertainment. "Dove, like the Rockettes, is committed to uplifting and empowering women, and this is the perfect partnership to amplify the strength, joy, and confidence of the Rockettes line."

"As an official partner of the 2025 Christmas Spectacular and Radio City Rockettes – celebrating their 100th anniversary – Dove is thrilled to bring our Holiday Treats Limited-Edition Collection to Radio City Music Hall to celebrate the holidays in a truly iconic way," said Kathryn Holl Fernandez, Head of Dove Skin Cleansing and Engagement, US. "The collection, including a highly requested new Body Mist format, brings holiday cheer to the shower and beyond, delivering irresistible, indulgent scents and the superior care Dove is known for."

Additionally, the Dove Holiday Treats Limited-Edition Collection is available nationwide, online and in stores through January 2026, while supplies last. The collection offers six seasonal scents and delivers the superior care you love from Dove, including sulfate-free and paraben-free Body Washes, Beauty Bar, Body Scrubs and Liquid Hand Washes, alongside paraben-free Antiperspirant Deodorants, and a brand new Body Mist format:

Sugar Cookie Sprinkle – A comforting blend of vanilla nuttiness and freshly baked sugar cookies.

A comforting blend of vanilla nuttiness and freshly baked sugar cookies. Peppermint Bark – A sweet swirl of peppermint candy and creamy chocolate.

A sweet swirl of peppermint candy and creamy chocolate. Spiced Chai Latte – Cozy notes of cardamom and clove that warm the senses (Walmart exclusive).

Cozy notes of cardamom and clove that warm the senses (Walmart exclusive). Frosted Plum Berry – A sparkling winter mix of frosted plum and spun sugar (Target exclusive).

A sparkling winter mix of frosted plum and spun sugar (Target exclusive). Gingerbread Delight – Nostalgic notes of butter, molasses, and candied ginger (Target exclusive).

Nostalgic notes of butter, molasses, and candied ginger (Target exclusive). Hot Cocoa Swirl – A rich fusion of cocoa and toasted marshmallow for the ultimate winter treat (Target exclusive).

Debuting for the first time ever, Dove Holiday Treats Body Mists are available in Sugar Cookie Sprinkle, Frosted Plum Berry, and Gingerbread Delight exclusively at Target in stores and on Target.com. To extend the magic of the holidays beyond the shower, the lightweight body mists are infused with essential oils and festive scents that can be layered with your favorite Dove Body Wash, Scrub, or Deodorant.

The Dove Holiday Treats Limited-Edition Collection is available nationwide, in-store and online, ranging from $3.99-$7.99 each. To learn more about the collection and where to purchase this holiday season, visit Dove.com.

The 2025 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes is running at Radio City Music Hall from November 6, 2025 through January 4, 2026. Tickets are available online at www.rockettes.com/christmas.

For Dove Holiday Treats Limited-Edition Collection assets, please click here .

For 2025 Christmas Spectacular assets, please click here .

Follow the Radio City Rockettes on social: Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | Facebook

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of its iconic Beauty Bar and patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is rooted in care – proof, not promises grew Dove from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Real women have always been our inspiration, and since the beginning, Dove has been wholly committed to providing superior care to all, and to championing real representations of beauty in our advertising, communications, and campaigns. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone, and the Dove mission is to ensure a positive experience with beauty is universally accessible to all.

For more than 65 years, Dove has been committed to broadening narrow definitions of beauty in the work we do. This includes the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' and commitment to:

Portray women as they are in real life with honesty, diversity, and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type, and style. Represent individuals with zero digital distortion, with all images approved by the women they feature. This includes never using AI to alter or distort real people in our marketing, advertising or campaigns. Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world with a goal to educate 250 million young people by 2030.

For more information on Dove, visit www.dove.com.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment, delivering unforgettable experiences while forging deep connections with diverse and passionate audiences. The Company's portfolio includes a collection of world-renowned venues – New York's Madison Square Garden, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre – that showcase a broad array of sporting events, concerts, family shows, and special events for millions of guests annually. In addition, the Company features the original production, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, which has been a holiday tradition for more than 90 years. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.

Press Contacts:

Dove – [email protected]

MSG Entertainment – [email protected]

SOURCE Dove