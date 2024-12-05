Dove Introduces New Cream Serum Collection: Body Skincare Developed with Top Dermatologists and Formulated with Face-grade Active Ingredients

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty brand Dove is entering the Body Skincare category with the launch of the new Dove Cream Serum Collection. The collection is backed by more than 10 years of research into Regenerative Moisture Technology to address a variety of skin needs and target visible signs of body skin damage to help reduce the appearance of uneven tone skin, dark spots, elasticity and stretch marks. The formulas feature active face-grade ingredients like Niacinamide, Pro-Ceramides, Hyaluronic Acid, Pro-Retinol and Collagen Peptides to deliver high performance skincare to more than 90% of the skin on the body that is typically left out of the average daily skin care routine.

Dove Introduces New Cream Serum Collection

Board certified dermatologist, Dr. Elyse Love , helped co-create this range of Dove Cream Serums noting, "From science backed formulations to the premium skin feel, the high potency of the Dove Cream Serums helps restore and replenish vital nutrients for your skin, all while remaining lightweight and fast absorbing with a milky gel-cream texture that feels silky and luxurious on skin."

The full line of serum-infused body skincare products is available in a game-changing Targeted Serum Concentrate and five breakthrough Cream Serums. This lineup includes:

Dove Niacinamide + Even Tone Cream Serum – a hard-working every day essential proven to visibly reduce dark spots, even skin tone and improve texture starting from two weeks by supporting the skin's protective barrier and surface cell renewal.

– a hard-working every day essential proven to visibly reduce dark spots, even skin tone and improve texture starting from two weeks by supporting the skin's protective barrier and surface cell renewal. Dove Targeted Serum Concentrate – concentrated formula visibly evens skin tone, improves the appearance of stretch marks and strengthens skin's resilience against future stretch marks, reducing the appearance of dark spots, and visibly improving elasticity and firmness in two to four weeks. This more potent formula is a powerhouse treatment for even tone.

– concentrated formula visibly evens skin tone, improves the appearance of stretch marks and strengthens skin's resilience against future stretch marks, reducing the appearance of dark spots, and visibly improving elasticity and firmness in two to four weeks. This more potent formula is a powerhouse treatment for even tone. Dove Hyaluronic + Hydration Cream Serum – provides skin-plumping hydration to visibly relieve dry patches for even, resilient and beautifully radiant skin in five days.

– provides skin-plumping hydration to visibly relieve dry patches for even, resilient and beautifully radiant skin in five days. Dove Pro-Ceramide + Repair Cream Serum – an intensive daily skin nourisher, clinically proven to renew rough, dry skin by supporting the skin's moisture barrier to leave skin feeling smooth, healthy, and restored.

– an intensive daily skin nourisher, clinically proven to renew rough, dry skin by supporting the skin's moisture barrier to leave skin feeling smooth, healthy, and restored. Dove Pro-Retinol + Firming Cream Serum – delivers visibly improved skin elasticity and firmer, lifted, radiant looking skin in two days.

– delivers visibly improved skin elasticity and firmer, lifted, radiant looking skin in two days. Dove Prebiotic + Protection Cream Serum – formulated for dry, sensitive skin to help rebalance the skin's barrier, relieve redness and irritation from dryness, and support the skin's natural regenerative process for visibly smooth and hydrated skin.

"Hydration is the first step in caring for skin, regardless of concern, skin tone or type," explains Suzanne Gencarelli, Research & Development Associate Director at Unilever. "This is why every Cream Serum in the collection was formulated with and clinically tested to deliver 48-hour or 72-hour moisturization, along with the addition of potent face-grade skincare ingredients that cater to people's specific skin requirements and deliver transformative results."

This collection was not only developed with dermatologist experts like Dr. Elyse Love, but also tested by over one thousand women to ensure powerful results on advanced skin care needs for all skin types and tones.

"Dove continues to be committed to building body confidence for millions of women. This collection aims to help free women from frustrating skin appearance issues that research tells us can sometimes make them feel self-conscious," says Bérengère Loubatier, Senior Global Brand Vice President, Beauty & Welling at Unilever. "In fact, 82% of women would like their body care to now address specific concerns beyond moisture, like firming, stretch marks and dark spots. The new line of clinically proven Dove Cream Serums offers a variety of tailored options to address individual skin concerns, helping to minimize possible sources of insecurity."

Heavy on science and lightweight on skin, this pioneering new line of Dove Cream Serums is now available at retailers like Target and Amazon . For more information about the new range, visit Dove.com and follow @Dove on Instagram and TikTok.

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of the Beauty Bar, with its patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is based on moisturization, and it is proof not promises that enabled Dove to grow from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Women have always been our inspiration and since the beginning, we have been wholly committed to providing superior care to all women and to championing real beauty in our advertising. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone. That beauty should be a source of confidence and not anxiety.

Dove's mission is to inspire women everywhere to develop a positive relationship with the way they look and realize their personal potential for beauty.

For more than 65 years, Dove has been committed to broadening the narrow definition of beauty in the work they do. With the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' Dove vows to:

Portray women with honesty, diversity, and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type, and style.

Portray women as they are in real life, with zero digital distortion and all images approved by the women they feature.

Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world.

