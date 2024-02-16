DOVE, MAKER OF THE ICONIC BEAUTY BAR, WANTS YOU TO SHAKE UP YOUR SHOWER ROUTINE WITH NEW PLANT MILK CLEANSING BARS AND #DOVEDELUXEBAR POP-UP IN NYC

The first premium bar range from Dove offers four scent-sational Plant Milk Cleansing Bars for nourishing formulas and all-day soft skin

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dove enters the premium bar space with NEW Dove Plant Milk Cleansing Bars, infused with plant-based milks to provide 24-hours of nourishment and the all-day soft skin you know and love from Dove. True to the Dove legacy of kind-to-skin cleansing and superior moisturization, Dove Plant Milk Cleansing Bars are pH-balanced and as mild as water – made with 100% gentle cleansers and formulas that are also 98% biodegradable.

The collection introduces four scent-sational bars, designed to match your mood and elevate your shower experience:

Coconut Milk & Sugar Lychee – A smooth revitalizer, with the creamy, delicious scents of coconut cream & hint of lychee.

– A smooth revitalizer, with the creamy, delicious scents of coconut cream & hint of lychee. Macadamia Milk & Willow Lavender – A serenity seeker, with the spa-like scents of wild lavender & vanilla chamomile.

– A serenity seeker, with the spa-like scents of wild lavender & vanilla chamomile. Oat Milk & Berry Brulee – A moisture marvel, with the scrumptious scents of juicy berries & hint of brown sugar.

– A moisture marvel, with the scrumptious scents of juicy berries & hint of brown sugar. Turmeric Milk & Lemon Drop – A glow booster, with the fresh scents of sweet lemon & orange blossom.

"When we first introduced the Dove Beauty Bar in 1957 with our patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream, it set the blueprint for gentle skin care," said Mele Melero, Global Vice President of Dove Skin Cleansing. "When it comes to premium bars, many of the current options out there focus solely on fragrance, with no added benefits. We immediately knew Dove Plant Milk Cleansing Bars could set a new standard for what consumers should expect from a premium bar – an elevated sensorial experience, while providing the superior nourishment you know and love from Dove."

To celebrate the launch of the new premium collection, Dove will host the #DoveDeluxeBar, a two-day pop-up experience in New York City at Dante West Village, a beloved New York institution. The Deluxe Bar will immerse guests in the sensorial world of NEW Dove Plant Milk Cleansing Bars and the key ingredients that inspired each delicious fragrance. Dove partnered with award-winning Dante mixologist Renato Tonelli to curate premium shower cocktail & mocktail recipes to be served on-site, each inspired by the four Dove Plant Milk Cleansing Bars, including:

Dreamy & Steamy – inspired by the Coconut Milk & Sugar Lychee Plant Milk Cleansing Bar, coconut and lychee flavoring is paired together in a Daiquiri style recipe of rum and vodka, with citric acid for a clean and crisp finish.

Scent-sational Spritz – inspired by the Macadamia Milk & Willow Lavender Plant Milk Cleansing Bar, this recipe is a new take on a Gin & Tonic, combining floral notes from lavender water spray with nutty flavors from Frangelico liqueur.

Bathtime Bubbles – inspired by the Turmeric Milk & Lemon Drop Plant Milk Cleansing Bar, this shower bevy is a twist on a Sour, with tequila as the base, infused with fresh turmeric to give a bright yellow color and flavor. Will also be available as a mocktail.

Shower Cap – inspired by the Oat Milk & Berry Brulee Plant Milk Cleansing Bar, Iichiko is infused with toasted oats to give an oat flavor to this twist on a Whiskey Negroni, while Lillet Rosè and Cocchi Rosa add fortified wine-like berry flavors.

"When we looked at the distinct fragrances and sensorial experiences Dove had to offer in its new Plant Milk Cleansing Bars, it was an exciting challenge that tested our creativity," said Renato Tonelli, Beverage Training Director at Dante. "Finding the right style of cocktail – whether it was shaken, stirred, or spritz – was the first step to curating the recipes. Just by looking at the flavors themselves, we could clearly see which style of cocktail would best represent each bar. Coconut Milk & Sugar Lychee are tropical flavors that work well in a Daiquiri. Macadamia Milk & Willow Lavender have floral qualities that can express themselves best in a Spritz. Oat Milk & Berry Brulee possess flavors that fit the bittersweet qualities of a Negroni, and finally, Turmeric Milk & Lemon Drop clearly screamed Lemon Drop. Together, we've created a diverse range of cocktails, each presented differently to highlight the best qualities and elevated experience of Dove Plant Milk Cleansing Bars."

The #DoveDeluxeBar will pop-up at Dante West Village (551 Hudson St., New York, New York 10014), and be open to the public, ages 21+, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Thursday, February 22, and 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Friday, February 23.

Attendees can raise a glass to a shower worth celebrating at the #DoveDeluxeBar and take home complimentary samples from the new collection. Advance RSVP is required with hourly time slots via dovedeluxebar.rsvpify.com, as space is limited; walk-ins are welcome when capacity allows.

For those who can't join in person, create your own shower bevy at home and tag @dove and #DoveDeluxeBar to show off your own sips n' suds routine, featuring your favorite Dove Plant Milk Cleansing Bar!

Dove Plant Milk Cleansing Bars are now available in-stores and online at Walmart.com, and will be available nationwide at mass retailers beginning March 2024. SRP: $5.99 each (5oz.).

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of the Beauty Bar, with its patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is based on moisturization, and it is proof not promises that enabled Dove to grow from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Women have always been our inspiration and since the beginning, we have been wholly committed to providing superior care to all women and to championing real beauty in our advertising. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone. That beauty should be a source of confidence and not anxiety. Dove's mission is to inspire women everywhere to develop a positive relationship with the way they look and realize their personal potential for beauty.

For more than 65 years, Dove has been committed to broadening the narrow definition of beauty in the work they do. With the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' Dove vows to:

Portray women with honesty, diversity and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type, and style.

Portray women as they are in real life, with zero digital distortion and all images approved by the women they feature.

Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world.

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 127,000 employees and generated sales of €60.1 billion in 2022.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business.

The Unilever Compass, our global sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while aiming to:

Improve the health of the planet;

Improve people's health, confidence and wellbeing;

and contribute to a fairer and more socially inclusive world.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

About Dante

An adored Greenwich Village neighborhood restaurant and bar established in 1915, Caffe Dante celebrates the traditional way of community in New York City. With the reopening of the restaurant in 2015, Australians Linden Pride and Nathalie Hudson seek to preserve Dante's original heritage whilst striving for innovation. Most recently, Dante has earned top honors including #1 and #2 World's 50 Best Bars, Time Out New York's Bar of the Year and World's Best Bar and Best American Restaurant Bar at the Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards.

About Dante West Village

Set on the corner of Hudson and Perry Street in the West Village, Dante West Village – opened Summer 2020 – is the second location from husband-and-wife team Linden Pride and Nathalie Hudson. The Mediterranean-inspired, seafood-driven menu focuses around a wood-fired grill and charcoal oven, paired with a drinks menu focusing on two internationally popular drinks – the Spritz and the Martini – as well as spins on Dante's signature cocktails.

