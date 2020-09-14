Dove Men+Care and National Basketball Players Association Partner on Commit to C.A.R.E Now Initiative

"Black men and our community have been suffering far too long from the negative portrayals that have been built into our society, which is why we are honored to partner with the NBPA to help drive transformative change and amplify the voices and work of the players. Since its inception, Dove Men+Care has always been committed to challenging the status quo and shattering stereotypes about what it means to be a man. We all have a responsibility to advocate for racial equity, including challenging the misrepresentation of Black men to help save lives. This partnership will help us work towards a brighter and more just future," said Esi Eggleston Bracey, Chief Operating Officer, Unilever N.A. Beauty and Personal Care.

The NBPA – a brotherhood of 450 players who have led the way in speaking out against racism and social injustice – continues to amplify ways in which athletes use their influence to advocate for change and stand for equality. Dove Men+Care is dedicating resources and joining the athletes to help advocate for racial equity, take action with them in their communities and encourage fans to do the same.

"Our partnership with Dove Men+Care is groundbreaking because it emphasizes the humanity of our players and calls on the world to see them as men – not just as athletes. We are eager and committed to systemic change that will make the world more equitable for them and for all Black men," said Payne Brown, President of THINK450, the innovation and partnership engine of the NBPA.

As part of the Commit to "Care About Racial Equity" Now Initiative, Dove Men+Care and the NBPA will partner together on:

PUBLIC SAFETY

Dove Men+Care and the NBPA will focus on advocating for public safety in all communities. They will support efforts to get fans and consumers to sign a new petition to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020 (H.R. 7120). This legislation will serve to end racial profiling and change culture to build trust between law enforcement and local communities.

ACCESS TO SAFE & FAIR VOTING

Dove Men+Care will also team up with athletes to drive safe and fair voting with the work the brand is doing with Why I'm Voting and iHeartMedia. Together, we will host multiple grassroots efforts to drive registration and educate consumers on the ways to cast their votes safely in the upcoming election, starting with weekend registration activities leading up to National Voter Registration Day on September 22, 2020.

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT

In partnership with their local community organizations, Dove Men+Care will support athletes in their community building efforts and help them in expanding the impact of their initiatives.

ACCURATE PORTRAYALS IN MEDIA

Systemic change requires long-term plans to eliminate the harmful ways that Black men and athletes are portrayed. Dove Men+Care has been committed to shattering stereotypes about what it means to be a man and is devoted to building an equitable and just world that cares about Black men and shows how they care. When media representation perpetuates negative stereotypes that fuel racial injustice, the lives of Black men are at risk. Black Americans are far more likely than any other racial group to feel they are misunderstood by the media industry1, which is why before the end of the year, Dove Men+Care will unveil an initiative dedicated to changing the way the media industry portrays Black men, and therefore the narrative of Black men and boys.

For more information on how to get involved, visit CommitToCareNOW.com to take the pledge to Commit to Care About Black Men AND Care About Racial Equity and to sign the petition demanding the U.S. Senate pass H.R. 7120.

About Dove Men+Care

Dove Men+Care is the first range of products from Dove developed specially for men. Manufactured by Unilever, the line includes the #1 dermatologist recommended body wash. Launched in 2010, Dove Men+Care is the fastest growing men's grooming brand in the world2 and the portfolio includes bars, body washes, face care, anti-perspirant/deodorants, and hair care, which are available nationwide in food, drug, and mass outlet stores.

Since launching, Dove Men+Care has also been dedicated to debunking the stereotypes of how men around the world care for themselves and others. The brand is on a mission to inspire every man to experience the transformative effects of care and has focused on making that a reality through cultural initiatives, legislative action and community engagement. Learn more at DoveMenCare.com.

About the NBPA

The National Basketball Players Association is the union for current professional basketball players in the National Basketball Association (NBA). Established in 1954, the NBPA's mission is to protect and support the rights and talents of our players, magnify the power of their collective will, and amplify their voices as leaders who will transcend sport and society globally.

The NBPA advocates on behalf of the best interests of all NBA players, including the negotiation of collective bargaining agreements, the filing of grievances on behalf of the players, or counseling players on benefits, educational and post-NBA career opportunities. Business opportunities are generated by THINK450, the for-profit subsidiary of the NBPA charged with managing the players' group licensing rights.

Dedicated to preserving the legacy of its members, the NBPA Foundation provides support and assistance to persons, communities and organizations around the world that seek to improve the lives of those in need.

About THINK450

THINK450 is the for-profit subsidiary of the NBPA, focusing on innovative business opportunities in various industries including, content & media, grassroots events, licensing, marketing and technology— among others. In representing every current NBA player, THINK450 partners with leading companies and brands to help its members capitalize on the unparalleled value they bring as cultural influencers and community leaders. For more information, visit THINK450.com.

About Unilever United States, Inc.

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products with sales in over 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day. In the United States and Canada, the portfolio includes brand icons such as: Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Dove, Hellmann's, Klondike, Knorr, Lever 2000, Lipton, Love Beauty and Planet, Magnum, Nexxus, Noxzema, Pond's, Popsicle, Pure Leaf, Q-tips, Seventh Generation, Simple, Sir Kensington's, St. Ives, Suave, Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto, TAZO, TIGI, TRESemmé and Vaseline. All of the preceding brand names are trademarks or registered trademarks of the Unilever Group of Companies.

Unilever's Sustainable Living Plan (USLP) underpins the company's strategy and commits to:

Helping more than a billion people take action to improve their health and well-being by 2020.

Halving the environmental impact of our products by 2030.

Enhancing the livelihoods of millions of people by 2020.

The USLP creates value by driving growth and trust, eliminating costs and reducing risks. The company's sustainable living brands delivered 78% of total growth and 75% of turnover in 2019.

Since 2010 we have been taking action through the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan to help more than a billion people improve their health and well-being, halve our environmental footprint and enhance the livelihoods of millions of people as we grow our business. We have already made significant progress and continue to expand our ambition – most recently committing to ensure 100% of our plastic packaging is fully reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025. While there is still more to do, we are proud to have been recognized in 2018 as sector leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and as the top ranked company in the GlobeScan/SustainAbility Global Corporate Sustainability Leaders survey, for the eighth-consecutive year.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

For more information on the USLP: www.unilever.com/sustainable-living/

