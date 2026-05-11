Dove Men+Care, Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ is Encouraging Fans to Care for their Skin like they Care for the Game

Bringing the sound of global fandom to life, the brand taps into one of the most iconic stadium chants in sports

HOBOKEN, N.J., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Dove Men+Care is launching a new global platform, "Care for Your Skin Like You Care for the Game," celebrating the passion of soccer fans around the world and the real impact that fandom can have on skin. From lucky unwashed jerseys to body paint and champagne showers, being a fan means showing up fully and putting your skin through it. That's why Dove Men+Care is reminding fans to give their skin the same attention they give the match, so they can keep enjoying the game without sacrificing skincare in the process.

As part of this exciting new platform, Dove Men+Care is bringing the sound of global fandom to life by featuring one of the most recognizable stadium chants in sports in the brand's FIFA World Cup 2026™ campaign. Instantly recognized the moment it begins, the campaign's hero spot set to the iconic sports anthem follows fans across cities, stadiums, and everyday moments as the chant builds from a single voice into a global chorus.

"This stadium anthem is more than a song, it's a mantra that reflects the passion and dedication fans bring to the game," said Jake Hirsch, Head of Dove Men+Care U.S. "By bringing this iconic song to our FIFA World Cup™ campaign, Dove Men is capturing what fans put their skin through and encouraging them stay fresh, comfortable, and cared for throughout every moment of the tournament."

Rooted in the insight that showing up as a fan takes real energy, the "Care for Your Skin Like You Care for the Game" campaign highlights how gameday rituals like chanting, celebrating and wearing body paint can take a toll on both your body and skin. Through this work, Dove Men+Care encourages men and all soccer fans to take care of their skin as much as they show up for the game – with a range of products designed to help them stay fresh, comfortable, and protected through every moment.

This global campaign has officially rolled out across a series of cultural touchpoints, including:

Winning Tickets for World Stage Action: Fans have a chance to score tickets to a match through Dove Men+Care FIFA World Cup 2026 Limited-Edition body washes and deodorants—including Whole Body Deo in invigorating scents like All Star Comfort, with more than 300 tickets available across Dove Men+Care and Unilever promotions

Fans have a chance to score tickets to a match through Dove Men+Care FIFA World Cup 2026 Limited-Edition body washes and deodorants—including Whole Body Deo in invigorating scents like All Star Comfort, with more than 300 tickets available across Dove Men+Care and Unilever promotions A Roster of Cultural Voices: A diverse roster of creator partners spanning sports, entertainment, and pop culture, including Marshawn Lynch, Trinity Rodman, Karl-Anthony Towns, Jordyn Woods, Matt King, Speedy Morman, Victor Cruz, Edwin Castro, Leo Gonzalez and Devin Caherly, bringing the campaign to life through original content capturing their personal fan rituals, match-day routines, and real experiences championing the message to care for your skin like you care for the game

A diverse roster of creator partners spanning sports, entertainment, and pop culture, including Marshawn Lynch, Trinity Rodman, Karl-Anthony Towns, Jordyn Woods, Matt King, Speedy Morman, Victor Cruz, Edwin Castro, Leo Gonzalez and Devin Caherly, bringing the campaign to life through original content capturing their personal fan rituals, match-day routines, and real experiences championing the message to care for your skin like you care for the game On-the-Ground Fan Experiences: Consumer activations across key host cities, including "Ritual House" experiences in Kansas City throughout the tournament and influencer-led moments in New York City and Miami throughout June and July, featuring interactive installations that bring to life game-day rituals and the toll they can take on your skin – from continuously wearing the same lucky jersey and body paint to refusing to shave a lucky beard until the final whistle

The "Care for Your Skin Like You Care for the Game" FIFA World Cup 2026™ campaign builds on Dove Men+Care's long-term commitment to show up grounded in care, whether in the stands, on the field, or just everyday moments.

The long form anthem can be viewed: HERE

About Dove Men+Care

Dove Men+Care is the first range of products from Dove developed specifically for men. Manufactured by Unilever, the line includes the #1 U.S. dermatologist-recommended body wash brand. Launched in 2010, Dove Men+Care is a powerhouse men's grooming brand in the U.S. with a product portfolio that includes bars, body washes, face care, antiperspirant/deodorants, hair care, and hand/body lotions, which are available nationwide in food, drug, and mass outlet stores.

Since launching, Dove Men+Care has also been dedicated to debunking the stereotypes of how men around the world care for themselves and others. The brand is on a mission to inspire every man to experience the transformative effects of care and focuses on making that a reality through cultural initiatives, legislative action, and community engagement. Learn more at DoveMenCare.com.

About Unilever

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 128,000 employees and generated sales of €60.8 billion in 2024.

For more information about Unilever and our brands, please visit www.unilever.com.

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care and Home Care products with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 128,000 employees and generated sales of €60.8 billion in 2024.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

Contact: Naamah Barbut, [email protected]

SOURCE Dove Men+Care