Dove Men+Care Launches Maximum Protection Range with Its Strongest Sweat Protection Yet

Maximum Protection replaces unreliable sweat hacks with up to 96 hours of antiperspirant defense.

HOBOKEN, N.J., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One in four men identify as heavy sweaters, yet many still rely on products that aren't designed to keep up with their daily demands. To meet this need, Dove Men+Care has launched its new Maximum Protection antiperspirant range, delivering the brand's strongest and longest-lasting sweat protection for men yet.

Dove Men+Care saw men sharing sweat "hacks" online – from layering shirts to experimenting with lemons or tomato juice – in an effort to manage heavy sweating. But these quick fixes often fall short, leaving many still searching for a solution that truly works. Dove Men+Care Maximum Protection was created to replace those outdated hacks with dependable, approachable protection, delivering care and confidence without the trial-and-error.

Designed for high stakes sweat moments where you want to feel your best, from a big presentation to a night out or an all-day schedule that doesn't slow down, Dove Men+Care Maximum Protection is built for men who need stronger, longer-lasting sweat protection. Delivering the brand's strongest protection yet, the new range provides up to 96 hours of sweat defense for the moments that matter most.

"Our goal with Maximum Protection was to create a solution that meets men where they are," says Unilever Associate Director, Dove Men+Care Deodorant, Lindsey Lapin. "This is our strongest sweat protection, designed for real-life situations where confidence matters. Men shouldn't have to rely on internet sweat hacks to feel protected and comfortable."

Dove Men+Care Maximum Protection is available in comfortable sticks and dry sprays, easy to use formats men already know and trust, delivering strong protection without compromising comfort.

Formulated to be tough on sweat but caring on skin, the Dove Men+Care Maximum Protection range delivers long-lasting defense in a non-irritant formula made without parabens, dyes, or baking soda. The antiperspirants are designed to help men stay protected through demanding days and high-stakes moments, without sacrificing comfort.

The Dove Men+Care Maximum Protection range is available online at Walmart and Amazon with additional in-store availability to follow at select retailers.

The product lineup includes:

Clean Comfort Soft Solid Stick, 1.7 oz – $10.99 SRP

Clean Comfort Antiperspirant Stick, 2.6 oz – $12.99 SRP

Ocean Breeze Antiperspirant Stick, 2.6 oz – $12.99 SRP

Clean Comfort Antiperspirant Dry Spray, 3.8 oz – $12.99 SRP

Ocean Breeze Antiperspirant Dry Spray, 3.8 oz – $12.99 SRP

About Dove Men+Care

Dove Men+Care is the first range of products from Dove developed specifically for men. Manufactured by Unilever, the line includes the #1 U.S. dermatologist-recommended body wash brand. Launched in 2010, Dove Men+Care is a powerhouse men's grooming brand in the U.S. with a product portfolio that includes bars, body washes, face care, antiperspirant/deodorants, hair care, and hand/body lotions, which are available nationwide in food, drug, and mass outlet stores.

Since launching, Dove Men+Care has also been dedicated to debunking the stereotypes of how men around the world care for themselves and others. The brand is on a mission to inspire every man to experience the transformative effects of care and focuses on making that a reality through cultural initiatives, legislative action, and community engagement. Learn more at DoveMenCare.com.

