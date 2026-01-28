Dove Men+Care Partners with Nic Vansteenberghe to Launch New Mood-Boosting Aluminum-Free Deodorant Collection

HOBOKEN, N.J., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Men's grooming is evolving, and Dove Men+Care is continuing to raise the bar with the launch of its new Mood-Boosting Aluminum-free Deodorant Collection, designed to deliver more than just odor protection. With 85% of men already agreeing that fragrance has the power to influence mood*, the new line helps you feel confident and curate your vibe, proving that you can have both functional performance and mood-enhancing sensorial experiences at the same time.

Nic Vansteenberghe for Dove Men+Care

The Mood-Boosting Collection pairs aluminum-free odor protection with premium fragrances proven to enhance your mood. Each scent is designed to support how men want to feel throughout their day, whether that's confident, relaxed, refreshed, or focused.

"Our Mood-Boosting Deodorants help you choose your energy for the day through the power of fragrance," says Unilever Associate Director of Marketing, Dove Men+Care, Lindsey Lapin. "Before you log on, before you step out, you have the power to decide what vibe you want to put out into the world."

To bring the collection to life, Dove Men+Care is partnering with Nic Vansteenberghe of Love Island, whose active, high-energy lifestyle that spans fitness, creative pursuits and DJ-ing, travel, and recovery reflects how self-care impacts his mood and the vibe he wants to bring forward. Known for the contagious energy and enthusiasm he brings to his endeavors, Nic embodies the mindset behind the Mood-Boosting Collection and how scent can play a role in confidence from day to night.

"I build my routines with intention, to help create what I want to experience," said Nic Vansteenberghe. "This collection fits seamlessly into my routine and can keep up with me throughout everything on my schedule. Most importantly, I don't have to sacrifice functionality, whether I'm training, working, or winding down."

With the Mood-Boosting Aluminum-Free Deodorant Collection, Dove Men+Care continues to redefine the future of men's grooming, offering trusted odor protection paired with premium fragrances that support how men want to feel, every day.

The collection delivers long-lasting odor protection with aluminum-free formulas and thoughtfully crafted scents designed to elevate your daily routine. Available in four mood-boosting scents at an SRP of $8.99 below.

The Dove Men+Care Mood-Boosting Aluminum-Free Deodorant Collection is available now at Amazon.

*Source: Givaudan Global Consumer Study

About Dove Men+Care

Dove Men+Care is the first range of products from Dove developed specifically for men. Manufactured by Unilever, the line includes the #1 U.S. dermatologist-recommended body wash brand. Launched in 2010, Dove Men+Care is a powerhouse men's grooming brand in the U.S. with a product portfolio that includes bars, body washes, face care, antiperspirant/deodorants, hair care, and hand/body lotions, which are available nationwide in food, drug, and mass outlet stores.

Since launching, Dove Men+Care has also been dedicated to debunking the stereotypes of how men around the world care for themselves and others. The brand is on a mission to inspire every man to experience the transformative effects of care and focuses on making that a reality through cultural initiatives, legislative action, and community engagement. Learn more at DoveMenCare.com .

About Unilever

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Foods and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 128,000 employees and generated sales of €60.8 billion in 2024.

For more information about Unilever and our brands, please visit www.unilever.com .

About Unilever in North America

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

