Dove Men+Care Spreads #HolidayShear with the Gift of Free Washes and Haircuts for Dads and the Kids in their Lives

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holidays in full swing, December is often the busiest month of year for barbers and not surprisingly, families. On Saturday, Dec. 14, Dove Men+Care will gift families with quality time by launching #HolidayShear, a program offering dads and the kids in their lives complimentary haircuts and washes at 18 Bishops Cuts/Color locations across the country.

"The holidays are all about family, so we're honored to partner with Dove Men+Care for a second year to give our customers the opportunity to spend time with their loved ones," said Leigh Feldman, Chief Marketing Officer at Bishops Cuts/Color. "Bishops Cuts/Color understands that our community is what makes us, and we're grateful to be able to help our customers look and feel their best this holiday season with a variety of Dove Men+Care products."

Bishops Cuts/Color hairstylists and barbers will provide complimentary cuts and washes using Dove Men+Care hair care products. Formulated to make men's hair stronger and more resilient, Dove Men+Care Wash and Care address men's most common hair care concerns including dandruff, itchy or sensitive scalp, and thin or oily hair.

The Holiday Shear activation is a continuation of Dove Men+Care's commitment to caring men and progressive fatherhood, giving men the opportunity to show care for themselves and others. Dove Men+Care believes that care is the best of a man, and in order to best care for those who matter most, care needs to start with yourself first. Learn more about how the brand is committed to expanding opportunities for dads and men to care at DoveMenCare.com/PaternityLeave.

ATTENDANCE DETAILS

The complimentary haircuts and washes are limited to the 18 participating Bishops Cuts/Color locations across the United States only, and no other services will be provided. There are no substitutions, gratuities are not included, and the participants are limited to walk-ins only as appointments will not be available for the complimentary services. Customers must be present to reserve a spot in line, and there will not be any rain checks available for any services unable to be completed by the end of the event.

The complete list of participating Bishops Cuts/Color locations include:

For more information on Dove Men+Care products and men's personal care advice, visit DoveMenCare.com.

About Bishops Cuts/Color

BISHOPS offers a full menu of cuts, color, straight razor shaves, and facial hair grooming that will empower local residents to feel more confident in their individuality. A-la-carte pricing for haircuts, trims, hairstyling, coloring, blending, shaves, shampoo services, blowouts, conditioning and more, plus an unpretentious staff, being open 7 days a week from the early morning to the late night, and affordability ensures that Bishops makes self-care and hair care accessible to all.

Founded in Portland in 2001 by Leo Rivera as the alternative to overpriced salons and boring chop shops, Bishops was one of the first to introduce customers to the 'all-ages and all-genders are welcome' salon experience (as well as being one of the first to hand 21+ clients a beer while they waited!). At Bishops, it is not just about haircuts and color, it's about being yourself and finding community. Our foundation rests on customer service, taking pride in our craft, going out of our way to be decent people, creating a space where everyone is accepted, and being passionate about what we do.

About Unilever North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products with sales in over 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day. In the United States and Canada, the portfolio includes brand icons such as: Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Dove, Hellmann's, Klondike, Knorr, Lever 2000, Lipton, Love Beauty and Planet, Magnum, Nexxus, Noxzema, Pond's, Popsicle, Pure Leaf, Q-tips, Seventh Generation, Simple, Sir Kensington's, St. Ives, Suave, Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto, TAZO, TIGI, TRESemmé and Vaseline. All of the preceding brand names are trademarks or registered trademarks of the Unilever Group of Companies.

Unilever's Sustainable Living Plan (USLP) underpins the company's strategy and commits to:

Helping more than a billion people take action to improve their health and well-being by 2020.

Halving the environmental impact of our products by 2030.

Enhancing the livelihoods of millions of people by 2020.

The USLP creates value by driving growth and trust, eliminating costs and reducing risks. In 2018, the company's Sustainable Living Brands grew 69% faster than the rest of the business, compared to 46% in 2017.

Since 2010 we have been taking action through the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan to help more than a billion people improve their health and well-being, halve our environmental footprint and enhance the livelihoods of millions of people as we grow our business. We have already made significant progress and continue to expand our ambition – most recently committing to ensure 100% of our plastic packaging is fully reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025. While there is still more to do, we are proud to have been recognized in 2018 as sector leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and as the top ranked company in the GlobeScan/SustainAbility Global Corporate Sustainability Leaders survey, for the eighth-consecutive year.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

For more information on the USLP: www.unilever.com/sustainable-living/

