Dove Men+Care Teams Up with Marshawn Lynch to Release New Scents for their Whole Body Deodorant Range

Marshawn Lynch joins Dove Men+Care to encourage men to tackle whole body odor, introducing two new Whole Body Deo Spray scents

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Research commissioned by Dove Men+Care found that 63% of men are still unaware that Whole Body odor solutions exist. Dove Men+Care is partnering with former football star, actor and entrepreneur, Marshawn Lynch, to increase awareness of Dove Men's caring whole body deodorant and introduce two new Spray offerings: Marine + Blue Cypress and Fig + Suede.

Marshawn Lynch partnering with Dove Men+Care to announce the newest Dove Men+Care Whole Body Deodorants.

Throughout 2025, Marshawn will partner with Dove Men+Care to highlight the transformative effects of care. In phase 1, Marshawn will bring his uniquely disarming and candid style to talk to men about Whole Body BO, highlighting how Dove Men + Care Whole Body Deo protects him everywhere on his body, everywhere he goes.

"I'm hella excited to partner with Dove Men+Care on the launch of their new Whole Body Deo Sprays," says Marshawn Lynch. "You know. I stay on the go, so the last thing I need to worry about is BO and being musty. Dove Men+Care understands the importance of whole body deo that keeps you fresh and I'm honored to be a brand partner."

The Whole Body Deo Spray has men covered everywhere, formulated with skin-conditioning ingredients like glycerin and heavy-duty odor-fighters like zinc. Best applied 6 inches away from the body, it goes on instantly dry and is designed with easy application – men can even use this product upside down. Suitable to use from pits, privates, to feet, this product is infused with Vitamin E and is a non-irritant formula free of aluminum and parabens. Information on the two new variants below.

Dove Men+Care Marine + Blue Cypress Whole Body Deo Spray – Our latest variant features a scent that blends bursts of citrus, bergamot leaves, and lemon zest. The aromatic, lavender heart enhances the freshness and yields an incredible bloom.

– Our latest variant features a scent that blends bursts of citrus, bergamot leaves, and lemon zest. The aromatic, lavender heart enhances the freshness and yields an incredible bloom. Dove Men+Care Fig + Suede Whole Body Deo Spray – Inspired by world-class cologne, this deodorant infuses pineapple and citrus with a vanilla and musk base. The invigorating, warm aroma captivates the senses.

The full Dove Men+Care Whole Body Deo range, including the original Aloe + Bamboo and Shea Butter + Cedar scents, is available at Walmart and other major retailers. For more information about the new range, visit DoveMenCare.com and follow @DoveMenCare on Instagram and Twitter.

About Dove Men+Care

Dove Men+Care is the first range of products from Dove developed specifically for men. Manufactured by Unilever, the line includes the #1 U.S. dermatologist-recommended body wash brand. Launched in 2010, Dove Men+Care is a powerhouse men's grooming brand in the U.S. with a product portfolio that includes bars, body washes, face care, antiperspirant/deodorants, hair care, and hand/body lotions, which are available nationwide in food, drug, and mass outlet stores.

Since launching, Dove Men+Care has also been dedicated to debunking the stereotypes of how men around the world care for themselves and others. The brand is on a mission to inspire every man to experience the transformative effects of care and focuses on making that a reality through cultural initiatives, legislative action, and community engagement. Learn more at DoveMenCare.com .

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 127,000 employees and generated sales of €59.6 billion in 2023.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

Media Contact: Allison Wachtfogel, [email protected]

