DOVE SETS A NEW STANDARD IN CLEANSING WITH THE LAUNCH OF DOVE SERUM+ OIL BODY WASH COLLECTION

The beauty brand introduces a luxurious oil-to-foam body wash, for instant hydration without the greasy feel

HOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dove, the #1 dermatologist-recommended body wash brand, is elevating its body wash portfolio with its most premium skin cleansing launch to-date – NEW Dove Serum+ Oil Body Wash. This breakthrough innovation from Dove features three body wash oils that deliver serum-powered radiance and a luxurious feel in just one shower; like luxe oil washes, without the price tag.

Co-created with dermatologists and powered by a 50% glycerin serum formula, Dove Serum+ Oil Body Wash transforms from a liquid-gold oil cleanser into a rich lather, delivering visible skin benefits through an indulgent, sensorial body wash format. The clinically proven formula leaves skin gleaming, never greasy, with 98% of women agreeing the body wash makes their skin feel soft and smooth.

"Dove is setting a new market standard for oil body wash with this innovation," said Marcela Melero, Chief Growth Marketing Officer, Dove. "With its breakthrough formula and luxurious sensory experience, Serum+ Oil Body Wash brings the signature care women know and love from Dove into our most premium body wash yet; delivering a prestige‑level product that remains true to our commitment to accessibility for all."

The collection features three variants with individual fragrances and oils, designed to meet different skin needs and preferences:

Dove Serum+ Radiance Oil Body Wash – for glowing skin, with key notes of jojoba and monoi flower

Dove Serum+ Oil Body Wash is a beauty discovery that delivers radiant, healthy-looking skin, proving real glow isn't shimmer, its skin that's visibly cared for. If you know, you glow.

The Serum+ Oil Body Wash collection joins the award-winning Dove Serum+ Body Wash range – which includes the Most Awarded Body Wash of 2024, Dove Serum+ Hydration Body Wash. The full collection is sulfate- and paraben-free, pH-balanced, vegan, and PETA-certified cruelty-free.

Available nationwide beginning February 2026 at mass, food, and drug retailers for a suggested retail price of $12.99 for 15.3 fl oz. For more information on the full Dove Serum+ Collection and where to shop, visit Dove.com.

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of its iconic Beauty Bar and patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is rooted in care – proof, not promises grew Dove from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Real women have always been our inspiration, and since the beginning, Dove has been wholly committed to providing superior care to all, and to championing real representations of beauty in our advertising, communications, and campaigns. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone, and the Dove mission is to ensure a positive experience with beauty is universally accessible to all.

For more than 65 years, Dove has been committed to broadening narrow definitions of beauty in the work we do. This includes the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' and commitment to:

Portray women as they are in real life with honesty, diversity, and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type, and style.

Represent individuals with zero digital distortion, with all images approved by the women they feature. This includes never using AI to alter or distort real people in our marketing, advertising or campaigns.

Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world with a goal to educate 250 million young people by 2030.

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 128,000 employees and generated sales of €60.8 billion in 2024.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

