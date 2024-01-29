DOVE TEAMS UP WITH KYLIE KELCE AHEAD OF FOOTBALL'S BIGGEST NIGHT TO HELP KEEP GIRLS IN SPORTS AFTER RESEARCH REVEALS 45% DROP OUT DUE TO LOW BODY CONFIDENCE

News provided by

Dove

29 Jan, 2024, 18:45 ET

 

Dove and Kylie Kelce are calling on all to #KeepHerConfident with the Body Confident Sport Program

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty brand Dove has joined forces with Kylie Kelce in the lead up to the Big Game with an important message to #KeepHerConfident after new research co-commissioned by Dove found 45% of girls drop out by age 14 due to low body confidence.

The partnership announcement comes ahead of the Dove brand's return to the Big Game with a :30 second spot that will air in the first quarter of football's biggest night.

Continue Reading
DOVE TEAMS UP WITH KYLIE KELCE (PRNewsfoto/Dove)
DOVE TEAMS UP WITH KYLIE KELCE (PRNewsfoto/Dove)

"As an athlete, field-hockey coach and mother to three young girls, I know first hand how important it is to build the body confidence of girls in sports," commented Kelce. "Young female athletes should be able to freely express themselves through the sports they love without the pressure of worrying about what they may look like while they play. Sports have so many amazing benefits and I'm so excited to partner with Dove on such an important and special issue to me and my family."

In partnership with Dove, Kylie will support the Body Confident Sport program - a first-of-its-kind and scientifically-proven set of free digital tools for coaches co-developed by Dove and Nike to build body confidence in 11-17-year-old girls so they can keep playing the game they love.

"Heading into football's biggest night, we are thrilled to be partnering with Kylie Kelce to make sports a place where all girls can thrive and feel like they belong," says Firdaous El Honsali, Global Vice President, Dove Masterbrand. "As a coach herself, Kylie understands how detrimental negative body talk can be for girls and how influential coaches can be in building self-esteem on and off the field. We're honored to have her on our roster as the perfect partner to help build momentum for this issue and keep girls playing the sports they love."

The Body Confident Sport program aims to reach one million young people annually, and is one of many resources from the Dove Self-Esteem Project. The Dove Self-Esteem Project is the largest self-esteem education provider in the world, offering no-cost, academically validated tools to parents, teachers, mentors and kids for two decades. To date, Dove has reached more than 100 million young people globally across 150 countries, with a goal of reaching 250M young lives by 2030.

Sports are for every body. Learn how to help #KeepHerConfident in sports at Dove.com/ConfidentSports or on social @Dove.

Contact:
Samantha Colton
[email protected] 

About the Research
Dove and Nike have commissioned this survey to expose the reality of girls' experience in sports and the impact it has on their confidence, as well as the drivers behind girls dropping out and potential solutions.

We asked 4,917 children of different ages, ethnicities and socio-economic backgrounds in Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and US to take part in a 15-minute online survey.

The study included 3,506 girls aged between 9-17 years old (approximately 500 from each country) and 1,391 boys aged 9-17 years old (approximately 200 from each country) who had the consent of a parent or legal guardian to take part.

About the Dove Self-Esteem Project
Dove is the largest self-esteem education provider in the world, offering no-cost, academically validated tools to parents, teachers, mentors, and kids for nearly two decades with the Dove Self-Esteem Project. To date, Dove has reached more than 100 million young people globally across 150 countries with DSEP, with a goal of reaching 250M young lives by 2030.

About Dove  
Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of the Beauty Bar, with its patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is based on moisturization, and it is proof not promises that enabled Dove to grow from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands. Women have always been our inspiration and since the beginning, we have been wholly committed to providing superior care to all women and to championing real beauty in our advertising. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone. That beauty should be a source of happiness and not anxiety. Dove's mission is to inspire women everywhere to develop a positive relationship with the way they look and realize their personal potential for beauty.

For 65 years, Dove has been committed to broadening the narrow definition of beauty in the work they do. With the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' Dove vows to:

  • Portray women with honesty, diversity and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type, and style.
  • Portray women as they are in real life, with zero digital distortion and all images approved by the women they feature.
  • Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world.

SOURCE Dove

Also from this source

AFTER 18 YEARS, DOVE RETURNS TO THE BIG GAME WITH MESSAGE TO HELP KEEP GIRLS IN SPORTS

AFTER 18 YEARS, DOVE RETURNS TO THE BIG GAME WITH MESSAGE TO HELP KEEP GIRLS IN SPORTS

Beauty brand Dove is officially announcing it is back in the Big Game with a :30-second TV commercial, which will premiere in the first quarter of...
Dove 與 Open Source Afro Hair Library 推出 Code my Crown：世界首個用於為電子遊戲中的捲度混合頭髮和保護性髮型進行編碼的免費完整指南

Dove 與 Open Source Afro Hair Library 推出 Code my Crown：世界首個用於為電子遊戲中的捲度混合頭髮和保護性髮型進行編碼的免費完整指南

Dove 和 Open Source Afro Hair Library 今日推出 Code my Crown，這是世界首個用於為電子遊戲中的捲度混合頭髮和保護性髮型進行編碼的免費完整指南。由黑人藝術家製作的 Code my Crown...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.