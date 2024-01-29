DOVE TEAMS UP WITH KYLIE KELCE AHEAD OF FOOTBALL'S BIGGEST NIGHT TO HELP KEEP GIRLS IN SPORTS AFTER RESEARCH REVEALS 45% DROP OUT DUE TO LOW BODY CONFIDENCE

Dove and Kylie Kelce are calling on all to #KeepHerConfident with the Body Confident Sport Program

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty brand Dove has joined forces with Kylie Kelce in the lead up to the Big Game with an important message to #KeepHerConfident after new research co-commissioned by Dove found 45% of girls drop out by age 14 due to low body confidence.

The partnership announcement comes ahead of the Dove brand's return to the Big Game with a :30 second spot that will air in the first quarter of football's biggest night.

DOVE TEAMS UP WITH KYLIE KELCE (PRNewsfoto/Dove)

"As an athlete, field-hockey coach and mother to three young girls, I know first hand how important it is to build the body confidence of girls in sports," commented Kelce. "Young female athletes should be able to freely express themselves through the sports they love without the pressure of worrying about what they may look like while they play. Sports have so many amazing benefits and I'm so excited to partner with Dove on such an important and special issue to me and my family."

In partnership with Dove, Kylie will support the Body Confident Sport program - a first-of-its-kind and scientifically-proven set of free digital tools for coaches co-developed by Dove and Nike to build body confidence in 11-17-year-old girls so they can keep playing the game they love.

"Heading into football's biggest night, we are thrilled to be partnering with Kylie Kelce to make sports a place where all girls can thrive and feel like they belong," says Firdaous El Honsali, Global Vice President, Dove Masterbrand. "As a coach herself, Kylie understands how detrimental negative body talk can be for girls and how influential coaches can be in building self-esteem on and off the field. We're honored to have her on our roster as the perfect partner to help build momentum for this issue and keep girls playing the sports they love."

The Body Confident Sport program aims to reach one million young people annually, and is one of many resources from the Dove Self-Esteem Project. The Dove Self-Esteem Project is the largest self-esteem education provider in the world, offering no-cost, academically validated tools to parents, teachers, mentors and kids for two decades. To date, Dove has reached more than 100 million young people globally across 150 countries, with a goal of reaching 250M young lives by 2030.

Sports are for every body. Learn how to help #KeepHerConfident in sports at Dove.com/ConfidentSports or on social @Dove.

Contact:

Samantha Colton

[email protected]

About the Research

Dove and Nike have commissioned this survey to expose the reality of girls' experience in sports and the impact it has on their confidence, as well as the drivers behind girls dropping out and potential solutions.

We asked 4,917 children of different ages, ethnicities and socio-economic backgrounds in Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and US to take part in a 15-minute online survey.

The study included 3,506 girls aged between 9-17 years old (approximately 500 from each country) and 1,391 boys aged 9-17 years old (approximately 200 from each country) who had the consent of a parent or legal guardian to take part.

About the Dove Self-Esteem Project

Dove is the largest self-esteem education provider in the world, offering no-cost, academically validated tools to parents, teachers, mentors, and kids for nearly two decades with the Dove Self-Esteem Project. To date, Dove has reached more than 100 million young people globally across 150 countries with DSEP, with a goal of reaching 250M young lives by 2030.

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of the Beauty Bar, with its patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is based on moisturization, and it is proof not promises that enabled Dove to grow from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands. Women have always been our inspiration and since the beginning, we have been wholly committed to providing superior care to all women and to championing real beauty in our advertising. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone. That beauty should be a source of happiness and not anxiety. Dove's mission is to inspire women everywhere to develop a positive relationship with the way they look and realize their personal potential for beauty.

For 65 years, Dove has been committed to broadening the narrow definition of beauty in the work they do. With the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' Dove vows to:

Portray women with honesty, diversity and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type, and style.

Portray women as they are in real life, with zero digital distortion and all images approved by the women they feature.

Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world.

SOURCE Dove