Dover Acquires Criteria Labs, a Leading Provider of RF Device and Microelectronic Engineering Solutions

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV) today announced that it has acquired Criteria Labs, Inc. ("Criteria Labs"), a leader in radio frequency "RF" device and microelectronic engineering solutions tailored for high-reliability applications in the space, aerospace, defense, commercial semiconductor, automotive, and medical industries. Criteria Labs is now part of the Microwave Products Group (MPG) within Dover's Engineered Products segment.

The company's primary location in Austin, Texas, includes a large clean room dedicated to space test engineering, assembly, and packaging, and its Penrose, Colorado, facility specializes in electronic component tape and reel packaging services.

The acquisition of Criteria Labs will enhance MPG's ability to meet exacting Size, Weight, and Power (SWaP) requirements which are crucial for electronic warfare and communication systems. The integration of Criteria Labs' advanced technology will allow MPG to innovate with more compact and lighter designs without compromising on performance and reliability.

