Dover Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer; Names Successor

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) today announced that Brad Cerepak, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has notified the Company that he plans to retire on January 31, 2025. Christopher ("Chris") Woenker, 42, Chief Financial Officer of the Company's Engineered Products and Climate & Sustainability Technologies segments, will succeed Mr. Cerepak as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 31, 2025. As part of the Company's transition plan, Mr. Woenker will remain in his current segment CFO roles while working closely with Mr. Cerepak through the 2024 fiscal year financial closing. Mr. Woenker will report to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Richard Tobin.

Mr. Woenker joined the Company in March 2013, first serving as manager and then director in the Financial Planning and Analysis function. He was promoted to business unit CFO in September 2016, and to segment CFO in June 2017. Since then, he has served as CFO for several of the Company's segments, including his current roles as CFO of the Engineered Products and the Climate & Sustainability Technologies segments, giving him a deep understanding of our operating model and our businesses.

Mr. Tobin said, "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Brad for his outstanding leadership and many contributions over the past 15 years. He has been instrumental in driving financial excellence and developing the finance organization across Dover, leaving a strong legacy for the Company to build on. Looking ahead, I am very pleased to announce Chris's appointment. Chris understands well the Dover business culture and has demonstrated strong acumen and exceptional leadership in each of the roles he has held at Dover. His appointment reflects the strength of the Company's long-term succession planning process and the commitment of management and the Board of Directors to develop and promote strong internal talent. I look forward to welcoming him as our new CFO."

