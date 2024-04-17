Dover Announces Winners of the 2024 Scholarship Program

Dover

Apr 17, 2024, 16:15 ET

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) today announced the names of 30 winners of its Dover Foundation Scholars Program. This year's winners represent each of Dover's five operating segments and nearly all of its Operating Companies.

Scholarships are made available to the children of full-time employees of Dover and its Operating Companies worldwide. Selections are made by a team of independent, college admissions professionals, and are based on each student's academic performance, leadership abilities and extracurricular activities.

High school seniors and current college students were named, with each recipient eligible to receive up to $12,000 in scholarship support over the four years of their undergraduate studies. The program is now in its thirteenth year and has awarded 433 scholarships, providing approximately $3.2 million in financial support to deserving students.

Here is the list of the 2024 Dover Scholars Program winners by Operating Company:

CPC (Colder Products Company)

Broden Seaton

CPC (Colder Products Company) - Arden Hills, MN

Nami Unzicker

CPC (Colder Products Company) - Arden Hills, MN

Dover Corporation

Gavin Chernesky

Dover - Downers Grove, IL

Aarush Patnala

Dover - Watertown, MA

Dover India Innovation Center

Mokshada Nehete

Dover India Innovation Center - Bangalore, India

Dover Food Retail

Jordan Nealy

Dover Food Retail - Conyers, GA

Alexandra Pearson

Dover Food Retail - Conyers, GA


Dover Fueling Solutions

Omar Jamoussi

Dover Fueling Solutions - Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Saesha Kheni

Dover Fueling Solutions - Austin, TX

Xian Lee

Dover Fueling Solutions - Shah Alam, Malaysia

Julia Reinhardt

Dover Fueling Solutions - Austin, TX

Dover Precision Components

Hannah Grey

Dover Precision Components - Rickmansworth, United Kingdom

Jack Lewis

Dover Precision Components - Ellesmere Port, United Kingdom

Rohin Rajesh

Dover Precision Components - Houston, TX

Environmental Solutions Group

Maxwell McDonald

Environmental Solutions Group - Vernon, AL

Megan Sprague

Environmental Solutions Group - Chattanooga, TN

MAAG

Aubrey Ross

MAAG - Kent, OH

Markem-Imaje

Isabel Boksa

Markem-Imaje - Kennesaw, GA

Mathias De Bergé

Markem-Imaje - Schoten, Belgium

Arianna Flynn

Markem-Imaje - Kennesaw, GA

Microwave Products Group

Harrison Gilbert

Microwave Products Group - Austin, TX

Lainey McGehee

Microwave Products Group - Austin, TX

OK International

Tyler Edberg

OK International - Cypress, CA

OPW

Emma Jacobson

OPW - Hamilton, OH

Zack Theberge

OPW - Port St. Lucie, FL

Pump Solutions Group

Giselle Lobillo

Pump Solutions Group - Grands Rapids, MI

SWEP

Addison Bristle

SWEP - Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Winch Group

Aaron Siebert

Tulsa Winch Group - Jenks, OK

Vehicle Service Group

Brylee Buchanan

Vehicle Service Group - Madison, IN

Karli Feusse

Vehicle Service Group - Livonia, MI

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

About The Dover Foundation:

The Dover Foundation was established in 2011. The Foundation is tax-exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. The Dover Foundation is committed to supporting causes and programs that promote education and enhance the lives of Dover Company employees and their families. One such program is the Dover Scholars Program.

CONTACT:
Adrian Sakowicz
Vice President of Communications
630-743-5039
[email protected] 

