Dover Announces Winners of the 2024 Scholarship Program

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) today announced the names of 30 winners of its Dover Foundation Scholars Program. This year's winners represent each of Dover's five operating segments and nearly all of its Operating Companies.

Scholarships are made available to the children of full-time employees of Dover and its Operating Companies worldwide. Selections are made by a team of independent, college admissions professionals, and are based on each student's academic performance, leadership abilities and extracurricular activities.

High school seniors and current college students were named, with each recipient eligible to receive up to $12,000 in scholarship support over the four years of their undergraduate studies. The program is now in its thirteenth year and has awarded 433 scholarships, providing approximately $3.2 million in financial support to deserving students.

Here is the list of the 2024 Dover Scholars Program winners by Operating Company:

CPC (Colder Products Company) Broden Seaton CPC (Colder Products Company) - Arden Hills, MN Nami Unzicker CPC (Colder Products Company) - Arden Hills, MN

Dover Corporation Gavin Chernesky Dover - Downers Grove, IL Aarush Patnala Dover - Watertown, MA

Dover India Innovation Center Mokshada Nehete Dover India Innovation Center - Bangalore, India

Dover Food Retail Jordan Nealy Dover Food Retail - Conyers, GA Alexandra Pearson Dover Food Retail - Conyers, GA



Dover Fueling Solutions Omar Jamoussi Dover Fueling Solutions - Dubai, United Arab Emirates Saesha Kheni Dover Fueling Solutions - Austin, TX Xian Lee Dover Fueling Solutions - Shah Alam, Malaysia Julia Reinhardt Dover Fueling Solutions - Austin, TX

Dover Precision Components Hannah Grey Dover Precision Components - Rickmansworth, United Kingdom Jack Lewis Dover Precision Components - Ellesmere Port, United Kingdom Rohin Rajesh Dover Precision Components - Houston, TX

Environmental Solutions Group Maxwell McDonald Environmental Solutions Group - Vernon, AL Megan Sprague Environmental Solutions Group - Chattanooga, TN

MAAG Aubrey Ross MAAG - Kent, OH

Markem-Imaje Isabel Boksa Markem-Imaje - Kennesaw, GA Mathias De Bergé Markem-Imaje - Schoten, Belgium Arianna Flynn Markem-Imaje - Kennesaw, GA

Microwave Products Group Harrison Gilbert Microwave Products Group - Austin, TX Lainey McGehee Microwave Products Group - Austin, TX

OK International Tyler Edberg OK International - Cypress, CA

OPW Emma Jacobson OPW - Hamilton, OH Zack Theberge OPW - Port St. Lucie, FL

Pump Solutions Group Giselle Lobillo Pump Solutions Group - Grands Rapids, MI

SWEP Addison Bristle SWEP - Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Winch Group Aaron Siebert Tulsa Winch Group - Jenks, OK

Vehicle Service Group Brylee Buchanan Vehicle Service Group - Madison, IN Karli Feusse Vehicle Service Group - Livonia, MI

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

About The Dover Foundation:

The Dover Foundation was established in 2011. The Foundation is tax-exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. The Dover Foundation is committed to supporting causes and programs that promote education and enhance the lives of Dover Company employees and their families. One such program is the Dover Scholars Program.

CONTACT:

Adrian Sakowicz

Vice President of Communications

630-743-5039

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover