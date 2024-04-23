OPW Retail Fueling Adds VSE Vent Transition And GSE Grade-Level Transition Sump Models To Its E-Series Sump Product Portfolio

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OPW Retail Fueling, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a global leader in fluid-handling solutions, today announced the addition of two new models to its growing E-Series family of high-quality, low-cost fiberglass containment sumps.

The at-grade VSE Vent Transition Sump and GSE Grade-Level Transition Sump feature 14-gauge powder-coated steel tops with lockable access hatches. Both models incorporate OPW's DSE Dispenser Sump base, which utilizes an advanced composite technology manufacturing process to produce finished products with smooth inner and outer walls that have consistent thicknesses. This design makes it easier to achieve stronger bonds and form a leak-free connection when installing entry fittings.

The VSE sump's powder-coated, laser-cut top offers field-tested, water-shedding ability with a light color finish that helps reduce heat absorption for enhanced service life. The tops are fully customizable and shipped with pre-cut vent-stack entries. Rigid Entry Fittings (REF) are included with the pre-cut sump top and UV-resistant caps. An optional Vent Stack Modular Rack System constructed of corrosion-resistant galvanized steel that can be configured in heights from 4 to 12 feet is also available. The VSE sump is the final piece in OPW's Vent Piping System, which includes FlexWorks V20 Vent Piping, 233 Extractor Valves and Pressure Vacuum Vents, giving the operator a one-stop supplier for underground storage tank (UST) venting systems and components.

With the same construction and operational benefits as the VSE unit, the GSE sump is an at-grade system that can be used in aboveground storage tanks (AST), aviation, marina, fuel oil and generator applications. It can also serve as a multi-purpose junction box for various fuel, chemical, water and electrical installations.

"Our customers and distributors appreciate being able to use one fiberglass box or base for multiple applications," said Ed Kammerer, Senior Director of Global Product Marketing for OPW. "Whether it's for an under-dispenser containment sump or a vent-transition sump, OPW is now offering one sump base for multiple uses."

The VSE and GSE sumps join OPW's TSE Tank Sump, DSE Dispenser Sump and Pre-Plumbed DSE Dispenser Sump to create a product family that offers the user premium quality, extraordinary value and optimized delivery lead times, all while providing the peace of mind that comes with reliable and long-life sump performance.

For more information on OPW Retail Fueling products, please visit opwglobal.com/opw-retail-fueling.

About OPW Retail Fueling:

OPW Retail Fueling is defining what's next through innovations designed to enhance safety, reliability, efficiency and business performance for the retail-fueling industry. Specifically, OPW Retail Fueling makes aboveground and below ground fuel-handling products for both conventional, vapor-recovery and clean energy applications in the retail and commercial fuel markets. OPW Retail Fueling is part of OPW, a leading equipment manufacturer in the retail-fueling, clean energy, fluid-handling and car wash industries. OPW has manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific, with sales offices around the world. OPW is part of Dover Corporation. To learn more about how OPW Retail Fueling is Defining What's Next in each of its markets, visit opwglobal.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

