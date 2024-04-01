Dover Completes Sale of DESTACO Business Unit

News provided by

Dover

01 Apr, 2024, 16:15 ET

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) today announced that it has completed the previously reported sale of its De-Sta-Co business, which was part of Dover's Engineered Products segment, to Stabilus SE (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN: DE000STAB1L).

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Jack Dickens

Adrian Sakowicz

Senior Director – Investor Relations

Vice President – Communications

(630) 743-2566

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

[email protected] 

SOURCE Dover

Also from this source

Em-tec Announces Release of SonoTT aQuila System

Em-tec Announces Release of SonoTT aQuila System

Em-tec, part of PSG and Dover (NYSE: DOV), announced the introduction of the new SonoTT™ aQuila System, its latest innovation in the field of...
Systech Launches Innovative Exception Handling and Rework Solution

Systech Launches Innovative Exception Handling and Rework Solution

Systech, part of Markem-Imaje and Dover and a leading provider of digital identification and traceability software solutions, today announced that it ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Electronic Components

Image1

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning)

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics