Dover Digital Printing to Showcase New Technologies at ITMA

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Digital Printing, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), is announcing a range of new and enhanced products and technologies to be exhibited at the International Textile Machinery Association ("ITMA") exhibition in Barcelona, Spain. Dover Digital Printing brands MS Printing Solutions, JK Group and Caldera will showcase new printing technology, specialized textile inks and the latest developments in raster image processor ("RIP") software. Occurring once every four years, ITMA runs from June 20-26, 2019, and is recognized as the world's foremost event for the textile and garment industries.

MS Printing Solutions will be presenting the new Mini LaRio. This 8-color, 64-printhead printer has been developed to fill an existing gap in the market between the LaRio and the JPK-EVO in terms of speed and return on investment. With the innovative positioning of the printing heads unit, the Mini LaRio has a 2xCMYK maximum speed of 1500/3000 – 1094 meters/hour for both fabric and paper. MS Printing Solutions will also be presenting the new in-line fabric pre-treatment that has allowed the LaRio to take a new leap forward – set-up times are cut in half, automatic-dosage reduces raw materials used and waste produced, and a reduction in water and energy consumption makes for an improved environmental impact.

JK Group will be showcasing their range of Kiian Digital Digistar inks. The new Digistar Bellagio reactive inks range will be further expanded by the addition of two new colors. Also on display will be Digistar Bravo disperse ink, developed for high runability and excellent quality, and Digistar K-Choice pigment inks, designed for Kyocera printheads, providing a huge gamut of spot colors.

Caldera brings the latest version of its textile RIP suite, TextilePro, to ITMA. This is Caldera's intuitive production suite for textile printing. Key features include RGB Workflow, which guarantees full fidelity to original colors, Custom Inkset, which allows for the addition of a new color mode to NColor printers, Tex&Repeat module for creating repeatable and aligned patterns and Color Management, for excellent color consistency.

Dover Digital Printing President Abhi Agrawal says, "The group has a strong focus on innovation as the means to deliver the best printing solutions for our customers. ITMA is a key event for the digital printing industry and the Dover Digital Printing brands will have a strong presence at the show, promoting what they do best by communicating with many diverse clients that have varying application needs."

About Dover Digital Printing:

Dover Digital Printing is comprised of the brands of Caldera, Kiian Digital, J-Teck, MS Printing Solutions and Sawgrass Industrial, and provides a complete solution of digital printing needs while driving efficiency for customers and leading to greater speed, accuracy and profitability.



About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

