Dover Fueling Solutions and Microsoft Collaborate to Provide Azure Based Edge to Cloud IoT Solutions

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), a part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) that delivers advanced fuel dispensing equipment, electronic systems and payment, fleet systems, automatic tank gauging and wetstock management, is pleased to announce a planned strategic partnership with Microsoft to bring new cloud and IoT solutions to market.

Microsoft Azure is an ever-expanding set of cloud services that let organizations build, test, deploy, secure and manage applications, services and solutions. Through this alliance, Microsoft will help enable DFS' vision to deliver next generation retail site architecture and solutions that will digitally transform the fueling experience for end customers, while delivering retail site operating efficiencies, enhanced consumer experiences and new revenue streams. Microsoft and DFS will collaborate to develop, deploy, promote and support DFS Azure based solutions including the Wayne iSense™ Remote Monitoring and management solution. The iSense remote solution provides real-time updates of fuel dispenser and other support equipment at a retail fueling forecourt. With iSense remote monitoring, a station owner can stay on top of pricing, maintenance issues, flow rates, and much more from virtually anywhere. As an Azure IoT cloud-based solution, it will also integrate with other systems so customers can boost security and scale as needed.

David Crouse, DFS President added, "We are pleased to partner with Microsoft to utilize Azure to power IoT solutions. This planned alliance will advance DFS proficiency to drive technology, innovation and speed for our retail customers throughout the world."

"Microsoft is pleased to partner with DFS, a strategic provider of technology for convenience retailing, to deliver new Azure based IoT solutions for fuel dispensers," said Michael Kuptz, General Manager, America's IoT Experience, Microsoft. "New Azure based Cloud to edge IoT solutions from DFS will help fuel retailers and convenience store operators save time and money, while providing consistent and secure experiences for customers."

About Dover Fueling Solutions:

Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), part of Dover Corporation, is comprised of the product brands of ClearView, Fairbanks, OPW Fuel Management Systems, ProGauge, Tokheim, and Wayne Fueling Systems, and delivers advanced fuel dispensing equipment, electronic systems and payment, automatic tank gauging and wetstock management solutions to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, DFS has a significant manufacturing presence around the world, including facilities in Brazil, China, India, Italy, the UK, and the USA. For more information about DFS, visit doverfuelingsolutions.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

