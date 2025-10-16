TWG Launches the Guardian Wireless RCI System for the Crane Industry

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TWG, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the launch of the Guardian™ Wireless Rated Capacity Indicator (RCI) System, an advanced operator aid for cranes that monitors load and helps alert operators when the machine is approaching its maximum operating capacity. Developed by TWG's Greer Company® brand, Guardian delivers accuracy and innovative, industry-first features that provide real-time feedback to help crane operators work more safely and productively.

"We are excited to introduce the new industry standard in RCI systems," said Jason VanderMeer, General Manager of TWG. "We designed every aspect of Guardian to be best in class, from the wireless technology, user interface, calibration, installation, display, system architecture, and even the batteries. The system is easy to use for operators while offering industry-leading display and accuracy capabilities."

Among Guardian's many features are wireless nodes that feature a patent-pending, maintenance-free, solar rechargeable battery system with standard AA batteries for backup. The wireless load links are pre-calibrated within 0.1% accuracy and use standard AA lithium batteries that last up to 10 months of operation and up to 8 years in standby mode.

Guardian also utilizes an open system architecture that allows reuse of cable reels and ATB switches, enabling fast, easy installation without the need for external relay or fuse wiring.

"Another feature we're very proud of is the Guardian display," VanderMeer added. "It raises the bar with a modern interface that uses clear, easy-to-understand graphics for at-a-glance monitoring and safer crane operation."

The high-contrast, bonded 7-inch LCD display mitigates operator blind spots and supports all-day visibility, even in direct sunlight while wearing polarized glasses. It also supports glove-touch operation and offers a wide 170-degree viewing angle.

For additional information, please visit dovertwg.com.

About TWG:

TWG is a leading manufacturer of winches, hoists, slewing ring bearings, gear drives, hydraulic pump drives, electronic monitoring systems and more. We offer a vast range of products across seven model lines: dp Winch, Gear Products, Greer Company, LANTEC, Pullmaster, Tulsa Winch and RUFNEK-with over one million units installed. To learn more about TWG, visit dovertwg.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

