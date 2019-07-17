Dover Fueling Solutions Announces Cooperation with ABB for Electric Vehicle Charging

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), a part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) that delivers advanced fuel dispensing equipment, electronic systems and payment, fleet systems, automatic tank gauging and wetstock management, is pleased to announce a cooperation with ABB to bring electric vehicle chargers to locations in Europe. Adding DC high power and fast chargers to DFS' product portfolio means that DFS is able to deliver a complete fuel forecourt offering to retail sites in Europe, where the chargers can be integrated into existing DFS on-site equipment - such as the Tokheim Fuel POS™ point-of-sale system - using Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP). Additionally, OCPP enables connection to a number of value-added services on site, such as DFS payment and media applications.

ABB is a global leader in electric vehicle charging infrastructure, having sold more than 11,000 DC fast chargers across 76 countries. With a comprehensive charging portfolio, ABB offers solutions that fit seamlessly with the majority of fuel retail sites. Designed to meet the demands of an increasingly sustainable society, ABB's chargers have the capacity to meet the needs of today and tomorrow. The Terra HP, offers a charging power of 150-350 kW. Ideally suited for use at highway rest stops and petrol stations, Terra HP's ultra-high current has the capacity to charge both 400 V and 800 V cars at full power, and is capable of delivering up to 200km of range in 8 minutes. Meanwhile, the 50kW Terra 54 can offer an output range of up to 920V, ensuring it can support all existing 500V battery EVs, plus the next generation of high-voltage electric vehicles.

The cooperation between DFS and ABB is one built on a strong quality and safety focus, two aspects in which both businesses strive for excellence. The Terra charger from ABB is certified for compliance with IEC 61000 EMV Class B for operations on petrol stations, proving it completely safe in all areas on site.

DFS' position in the retail fueling industry, together with ABB's position in the electrical charging segment, makes this new cooperation an ideal match for both businesses, and one that will offer substantial benefit to the European market.

Frank Muehlon, Managing Director for electric vehicle charging infrastructure at ABB explained, "As a market leader in EV charging infrastructure, we are excited about working with DFS to further extend our reach to their strong global customer base. Adding electric vehicle charging to the DFS end-to-end fuel retail solution will only serve to strengthen their offering and we are confident that our pioneering products will perfectly complement the DFS portfolio."

Lise-Lotte Nordholm, DFS VP for the Dispenser Business Unit, continued, "The incremental growth of electric vehicles will continue in line with local government policy and public demand for a cleaner environment. DFS continues to explore new avenues for alternative energy provision and believes that ABB is a great strategic partner to help our business advance in this area."

About Dover Fueling Solutions:

Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), part of Dover Corporation, is comprised of the product brands of ClearView, Fairbanks, OPW Fuel Management Systems, ProGauge, Tokheim, and Wayne Fueling Systems, and delivers advanced fuel dispensing equipment, electronic systems and payment, automatic tank gauging and wetstock management solutions to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, DFS has a significant manufacturing presence around the world, including facilities in Brazil, China, India, Italy, the UK, and the USA. For more information about DFS, visit doverfuelingsolutions.com.

About ABB:

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a pioneering technology leader with a comprehensive offering for digital industries. With a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB is today a leader in digital industries with four customer-focused, globally leading businesses: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, and Robotics & Discrete Automation, supported by its common ABB Ability™ digital platform. ABB's market leading Power Grids business will be divested to Hitachi in 2020. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 147,000 employees. For more information about ABB, visit new.abb.com.

ABB offers the full range of charging solutions for electric cars, electric and hybrid buses as well as electrification solutions for ships and railways. Fortune Magazine recently ranked ABB #8 on its list of companies that are "changing the world" for the advances it has made in e-mobility and electric vehicle charging. In its role as title partner of the ABB FIA Formula E championship and as Official Charging Partner for the new Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY series, ABB extends its commitment to support and expand the future of smart and sustainable transport.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

SOURCE Dover

Related Links

http://www.dovercorporation.com

