Dover Fueling Solutions Announces Reseller Agreement with Techniche

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), a part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries, is pleased to announce a reseller agreement with Techniche, under which DFS can market, sell and distribute Techniche asset maintenance management and compliance software solutions to customers worldwide.

Techniche's solutions can be used in combination with the recently launched DFS DX Connected Solutions Platform – the industry's first open, global and common cloud platform that harnesses advanced analytics and IoT to deliver five core innovative solutions focused on customer experience and site efficiency – or as a standalone SaaS option to further enable a digital transformation for intelligent fueling and retail. Trusted by a growing number of global retailers – including BP, Shell, Q8, Parkland and Ampol – Techniche is used in over 40,000 locations across 29 countries.

Techniche has been at the forefront of managing business-critical assets for fuel retailers for more than 20 years. Techniche's cloud-based computerized maintenance management system software was developed specifically for the fuel and convenience retail industry to increase the efficiency of maintenance operations and ensure optimal asset uptime. This helps reduce environmental risk and costs while providing a greater return on investment for all fuel, retail and forecourt assets.

"Techniche software provides insight into compliance, equipment and operational needs and is a great complement to DFS DX," said DFS President David Crouse. "We are excited to be able to offer additional solutions to improve asset optimization and productivity, while helping customers future-proof their businesses with cutting-edge technology."

"We are delighted to partner with Dover Fueling Solutions as a DFS DX ecosystem partner," said Karl Jacoby, Techniche Chairman and CEO. "DFS customers will join a worldwide community of fuel and convenience retailers that already rely on Techniche software to address their compliance and asset maintenance challenges. We look forward to working closely with the team at DFS to ensure a long and successful partnership."

About Dover Fueling Solutions:

Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), part of Dover Corporation, comprises the product brands of ClearView, Fairbanks, OPW Fuel Management Systems, ProGauge, Tokheim and Wayne Fueling Systems, and delivers advanced fuel dispensing equipment, electronic systems and payment, automatic tank gauging and wetstock management solutions to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, DFS has a significant manufacturing and technology development presence around the world, including facilities in Brazil, China, India, Italy, Poland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

For more information about DFS, visit www.doverfuelingsolutions.com.

About Techniche:

Techniche is a technology company which has been at the forefront of managing the maintenance of business-critical assets of global fuel retailers for over 20 years. Our asset and maintenance management software is used at over 40,000 sites in 29 countries by major brands including BP, Shell, Q8, Ampol, Parkland and AECOM, to increase the efficiency of maintenance operations and ensure optimal asset uptime. For more information visit technichegroup.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Dover Fueling Solutions Contact:

Jocelyn Sexton

(737) 529-6345

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Andrey Galiuk, VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

(630) 743-5131

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover

Related Links

http://www.dovercorporation.com

