Vehicle Service Group Introduces 2-Post Lift with AV Arms for the EMEA Market

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehicle Service Group (VSG), part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and leading manufacturer of vehicle lifting and repair equipment, today announced the launch of the SPOA40AV, a new model of electro-hydraulic 2-post lift with innovative AV (all vehicles) arms.

As the latest addition to the SPOA series, the SPOA40AV combines the brand's long-standing electro-hydraulic features into a single unit that supports energy savings with fast lowering and lifting times. The double S-profile and increased contact surface of the lift columns with trolleys help ensure maximum stability with minimum space requirements.

"Rotary SPOA40AV pairs energy-efficient electro-hydraulic operation with patent-pending AV arms that extend 20% longer and retract shorter, making it easy to position adapters and lift everything from city cars to long-wheelbase vans without underbody contact, both on ICE and EV vehicles. A top limit switch and automatic arm locks help protect taller vehicles and operators, while the dual control panels simplify use for busy shops," said Fabrizio Grimoldi, VP Commercial and Engineering at VSG EMEA.

The SPOA40AV low, adjustable adapter height allows technicians to access OEM lifting points on electric, luxury, and monocoque vehicles. With arm and adapter aligned at the same height, the risk of accidental contact with the vehicle underbody is significantly reduced.

About Rotary Solutions:

Since 1925, Rotary Solutions has grown to become the world leader in vehicle service and repair shop productivity with global operations. Extending from our headquarters in Madison, Indiana, throughout North and South America, Europe and Asia. Rotary Solutions is committed to 'Serving the Shop®' and has purposefully designed equipment to work seamlessly to support shops in the safest, fastest and most efficient way. It offers solutions for vehicle lifting, wheel service, diagnostics, alignment and more. Rotary Solutions is part of Vehicle Service Group, an operating company of Dover Corporation's Engineered Products segment. For more information, visit RotarySolutions.eu.

About Vehicle Service Group:

As an operating company of the Dover Corporation, Vehicle Service Group (VSG) offers the world's premier brands in vehicle lifting, wheel service, collision repair and aftermarket OEM equipment. With almost 100 years of experience, we design, test, manufacture, sell and support our products with one thing in mind: our customers. Additional information is available at www.vsgdover.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

