Dover Fueling Solutions Introduces Petro Vend 300E EMV-Compliant Island Payment Terminal

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), a part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries, today announced the launch of OPW Fuel Management Systems' Petro Vend® 300E (PV300E) fuel island terminal, the industry's first EMV®-compliant island payment terminal for fleets in the U.S. that delivers secure, accurate and reliable fuel tracking for 24-hour unattended fueling operations.

On April 16, 2021, the liability for payment fraud at the pump will shift to fuel retailers. An important strategy to help protect businesses from these expensive chargebacks will be to convert all magstripe systems to the EMV standard. The PV300E offers secure EMV processing direct from the terminal and is built to handle today's EMV chip cards, as well as older magstripe cards. For maximum payment flexibility, the PV300E also includes Tap-n-Pay options for contactless cards and ApplePay / Google Wallet transactions.

"We are excited to introduce the industry's first EMV-compliant payment terminal for fueling operations of any size in the U.S. market," said Michael Boyd, Director of Product Management – Fleet Solutions, Dover Fueling Solutions. "The PV300E terminal and related EMV solutions from our Petro Vend family of fuel control solutions will not only protect our customer's fuel assets but create operational efficiencies by helping eliminate the risk exposure or potential liability for chargebacks, streamlining their business and improving the bottom line. With the PV300E, owners and operators will have increased security, convenience and peace of mind."

With the addition of the PV300E to its robust portfolio of EMV-ready offerings, Dover Fueling Solutions remains committed to supporting its customers and partners in the industry-wide transition to EMV.

About Dover Fueling Solutions:

Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), part of Dover Corporation, comprises the product brands of ClearView, Fairbanks, OPW Fuel Management Systems, ProGauge, Tokheim, and Wayne Fueling Systems, and delivers advanced fuel dispensing equipment, electronic systems and payment, automatic tank gauging and wetstock management solutions to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, DFS has a significant manufacturing presence around the world, including facilities in Brazil, China, India, Italy, Poland, United Kingdom and the United States. For more information about DFS, visit www.doverfuelingsolutions.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

